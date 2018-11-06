Byron Gipson thanks supporters at a campaign rally after the primary election. Gipson defeated Richland County solicitor Dan Johnson.6/12/18
Richland solicitor candidate surges ahead with wide lead

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

November 06, 2018 09:33 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

In the race to be Richland County’s top prosecutor, Democrat Byron Gipson is leading petition candidate John Meadors.

Gipson has 75 percent of the vote to 24 percent for Meadors, according to the S.C. Election Commission.

The 5th Judicial Circuit covers Richland and Kershaw counties.

Gipson defeated incumbent solicitor Dan Johnson in the Democratic primary in June, after Johnson was accused of sexual harassment and misspending public money. Johnson has since been indicted on federal fraud charges and suspended from office.

Afterwards, Meadors filed to run as a petition candidate after gathering more than 13,000 signatures to qualify for the ballot, setting up tonight’s race.

Byron Gipson sends thoughts and prayers to Dan Johnson and his family while thanking supporters who voted for him in the primary election for Richland County solicitor.

John Meadors is intending to run as a write-in candidate for 5th district solicitor.

