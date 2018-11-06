Democrat Harpootlian takes early lead in SC Senate race

The most-watched S.C. State House race in the Columbia area may flip from one party to another on Tuesday

In Senate District 20, Democrat Dick Harpootlian is leading Benjamin Dunn with 58 percent of the vote with 4 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press.

Harpootlian, an attorney and former chairman of the state Democratic Party, is running for the Legislature after years as one of the state’s most outspoken political talkers. He’s lashed state lawmakers for corruption and incompetence, promising to shake up the State House.

Dunn, a Ballentine attorney who once ran against U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, defeated three opponents in a special GOP primary by focusing on taxes, infrastructure and restructuring state government.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

A win by Harpootlian would be the first net gain for Democrats in the state Senate since 2000. The district held by Republican John Courson for more than 30 years before he resigned after pleading guilty to misconduct in office earlier this year.