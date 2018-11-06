Republican Arrington projected to win SC’s tight 1st District race

South Carolina is expected to have its first congresswoman in 25 years, as Republican state Rep. Katie Arrington was projected Tuesday to win a narrow U.S. House victory over Democrat Joe Cunningham in the coastal 1st District.
If so, the Palmetto State’s most competitive race of the 2018 election cycle would end with Republicans keeping a seat that the state’s majority party has held since 1981. As of late Tuesday, Arrington had a 70 percent chance of winning the seat, according to the New York Times.
Arrington would succeed U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, the Charleston Republican who she beat in the June GOP primary after highlighting the two-time congressman’s criticisms of Republican President Donald Trump and pledging to support the president’s agenda in Washington, D.C.
Meanwhile, all six of South Carolina’s incumbent congressman kept their seats in landslide victories.
Arrington, 47, who served one term in the S.C House before making the leap for Congress, faced a tough test from political newcomer Cunningham.
The 36-year-old Charleston attorney proved one of S.C. Democrats’ strongest candidates in years, running a competitive race in a congressional district that Trump won by 13 points in 2016.
Cunningham’s staunch opposition to drilling off the Atlantic Coast earned him endorsements from several Republican mayors in the Lowcountry. He was popular for his calls for civility in an era of tribal politics, and he out-fundraised Arrington roughly 2 to 1, according to their most recent filings.
He also was put on the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s “Red-to-Blue” program — giving him access to national money and resources, including a program focused on turning out African-American voters.
Arrington countered Cunningham by nationalizing the race, tying her opponent to Democrats despised by S.C. Republicans, including U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters, both California Democrats. She also focused on proposing solutions to coastal flooding, a major concern in the Charleston area.
Arrington also made clear she opposes drilling off the S.C. coast, pushing the Trump administration for an exemption to keep drilling rigs away.
As pundits began hedging their predictions that the seat would stay red, national Republicans came to Arrington’s aid.
The National Republican Campaign Committee spent more than $87,000 on ads to boost Arrington’s chances. High-profile Republicans also campaigned for Arrington. Second lady Karen Pence campaigned with her Saturday in Charleston, and Donald Trump Jr. held a rally Monday for Arrington in Hilton Head.
“At the end of the day, it’s about fundamentals in that district,” said College of Charleston political scientist Gibbs Knotts. “That district is set up for a Republican to win. She’s also been smart to zero in on flooding. It’s one of those things that’s on a lot of people’s minds in this district.”
Arrington would become only the second woman that South Carolinians have elected to Congress for a full term.
The first was Liz Patterson, a Spartanburg Democrat who won was elected in 1986 and was voted out in 1992.
Four other S.C. women have served in Congress. All won special elections to fill the shoes of their husbands, who died in office, and never sought full terms. One never was sworn in.
1st District
136 of 352 precincts
Katie Arrington (R) -- 42,980
Joe Cunningham (D) -- 37,099
