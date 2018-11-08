SCANA CEO says he never told top accountant to lie to SC regulators about VC Summer

SCANA chief executive Jimmy Addison testified Thursday he did not pressure a company accountant to lie to state regulators about the projected costs of the failing V.C. Summer nuclear construction project.
Addison’s statement rebuts sworn testimony by former SCANA accountant Carlette Walker, a star witness in the effort by the state’s utility watchdog to slash the Cayce-based utility’s electric rates.
In an April deposition, Walker said SCANA executives – including Addison – pressured her in 2015 to lie and filed unrealistic numbers with S.C. regulators in her name about how much it would cost to finish the since-abandoned project.
Asked by environmental lawyer Bob Guild Thursday if he or any other SCANA employee pressured Walker to commit perjury, Addison answered, “I have absolutely not.”
Addison’s testimony comes on the sixth day of the S.C. Public Service Commission’s hearing into SCANA subsidiary SCE&G’s failed nuclear project and its future electric rates. The commission also must decide whether to approve Virginia-based Dominion Energy’s buyout of SCANA.
SCE&G’s rates increased by about $27 a month for the average electric customer as it won nine rates hikes over a decade to finance the construction of two new nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Fairfield County.
SCE&G and its minority partner, the state-owned Santee Cooper utility, abandoned that project in July 2017 after years of cost overruns and construction delays.
Guild also grilled Addison about ex-SCANA CEO Bill Timmerman’s $1.8 million consulting job for the nuclear project. The State reported last month that SCE&G could produce no time cards, progress reports or other records showing what Timmerman did to earn that money.
Addison acknowledged he had no idea what work Timmerman did, noting Timmerman’s role was at the discretion of then-CEO Kevin Marsh, who retired last year.
“There’s absolutely no duty whatsoever to perform any services, whatsoever, except duties that may be requested by the CEO,” Guild said of Timmerman’s job description, as laid out in his five-year consulting contract. “You, basically, get to do nothing and get paid $360,000 a year.”
