As Sessions ousted, SC protesters to join nationwide call for Mueller protections

As the U.S. Department of Justice changes hands, many across the country plan to voice concerns over the safety of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential Russian collusion in the 2016 election.

After then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions handed in his resignation Wednesday at the president’s request, activists began planning hundreds of protests, calling the movement “Nobody is Above the Law.”

Members of the Indivisible Midlands are calling for protesters to converge on the S.C. State House Thursday at 5 p.m. in support of protecting Mueller’s investigation, according to a statement from the group.

Protesters are calling for Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker to recuse himself from overseeing the investigation, handing the reins back to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, according to the statement. In the past, Whitaker has voiced his disapproval of the Mueller investigation in an Op-Ed on CNN titled “Mueller’s investigation of Trump is going too far.”

Many voiced concerns Wednesday that Whitaker may have potential conflicts of interest, especially in light of his attacks on the investigation. Indivisible Midlands echoed that sentiment, according to their statement.

“Trump’s attempts to sabotage the Mueller investigation are unacceptable, so we will be joining MoveOn and other groups in tomorrow’s national protests,” the group posted on Facebook.

Uproar about the regime change at the Attorney General Office began Wednesday shortly after Sessions handed in his resignation and Trump named Whitaker as his successor in a Tweet. Session was long criticized by Trump from recusing himself from the Russia investigation.

There are still questions about Whitaker’s ability to take over as Attorney General, due to the fact that he served as Session’s chief of staff and was not confirmed by the Senate.