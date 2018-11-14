Attorney for SCANA defends deletions to critical SC nuclear report

An attorney involved in hiring a consultant to complete a study on problems at a failed $9 billion nuclear expansion project on Wednesday defended deleting items from the critical report.

Atlanta-based attorney George Wenick testified during Day 10 of S.C. Public Service Commission hearings into the failed effort by SCE&G, a SCANA subsidiary, to build two nuclear reactors in Fairfield County. The commission also is considering SCE&G’s future electric rates and a proposal by Dominion Energy to buy its parent, SCANA.

The report by the San Francisco-based Bechtel Corp., completed in February 2016, showed SCE&G knew the project was troubled long before it collapsed.

Wenick took responsibility for removing a schedule that suggested the project would not be done in time to cash in on $2 billion in federal tax credits. And stressed SCANA’s execs played no role in that decision.

“This was all mine,” he said. “I stand by that decision. I thought it was the right decision then, and, frankly, in hindsight I think that was the right decision based upon what I knew and what I was projecting.”

The engineering firm found that the first reactor likely was 18-26 months behind its projected June 2019 completion date, according to Crosby’s email. Meanwhile, the second reactor likely was 24-32 months behind its projected June 2020 completion.

Santee Cooper documents turned over to state lawmakers also show Wenick told Bechtel that negative wording about SCE&G’s management of the project “must be softened,” according to those documents.

Wenick took personal offense to testimony that suggested he helped SCANA scrub and whitewash the report, arguing the firm itself recognized its assessment “wasn’t robust enough to cause SCANA to rely on it.” Wenick argues the firm used “flawed methodology.”

“The preliminary nature of the Bechtel report with inadequate supporting material and a methodology that I couldn’t endorse, I flet that should not be in the report,” he said.

He denied playing a role in intentionally concealing the report from the public, arguing he wanted to protect SCANA and Santee Cooper from litigation with lead project contractor Westinghouse.

“I would never do that. That’s just not the way attorneys operate,” Wenick said. “That’s not who I am.”

And insisted he distributed the information when asked.

“Santee Cooper was aware off the separate schedule assessment report, and they did not ask me for that, ever,” Wenick said.

Attorney Matthew Richardson, representing state utility watchdog the S.C. Office of Regulatory Staff, pressed Wenick, asking: “Are you aware your client is supposed to be transparent and not filter information” to the PSC and ORS?

Wenick responded: “I had no idea what you folks are entitled to as far as reports,” Wenick said of commissioners.

But Richardson presented redacted emails that showed Wenick weighed in as SCANA considered whether to disclose Bechtel’s work in a project report filed with utility regulators.

ORS and environmental groups, separately seeking rate cuts, have complained SCE&G has resisted turning over records needed to make their case before the PSC, including documents related to the Bechtel report, which SCANA argued was protected by attorney-client privilege.

Regulatory Staff argues SCE&G withheld key information from regulators when requesting a rate hike to help finance the nuclear project. And didn’t know Bechtel had offered a serious criticism about the project’s construction delays, one that was removed before the firm issued its final report.

Attorneys for SCE&G say Regulatory Staff was well aware of the project’s flaws and are using the utility as a scapegoat. And compnay executives contend nothing new had been identified by Bechtel.

SCANA Chief Executive Jimmy Addison last week testified he never had read the damning Bechtel report and never intends to, calling it “history.” But, he added, he wished it had been disclosed to the Public Service Commission and the public in 2015.