SC’s Trey Gowdy went after Hillary Clinton’s emails. Now he wants Ivanka Trump’s

U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-Spartanburg, investigated Hillary Clinton’s email use during the 2016 election. Now, before he leaves Congress at the end of the year, he wants to look into Ivanka Trump’s private email use, too.

Fox News reported Wednesday that Gowdy, head of the House Oversight Committee, has sent a letter to the White House asking for information about emails President Donald Trump’s daughter reportedly sent from a personal email address as an adviser to the president.

Gowdy’s letter sets a Dec. 5 deadline for the White House to provide that information, the New York Daily News reports.

“The Committee must assess whether the White House took adequate steps to archive Ms. Trump’s emails and prevent a recurrence,” wrote Gowdy in a letter to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

The Washington Post reports that ethics officials discovered the personal email use during an internal audit for a public records audit. The email use raised concerns because it appears to violate open records laws.

Ivanka Trump’s use of email also is similar to former Secretary of State Clinton’s use of a private email server — an issue Donald Trump used to hammer Clinton during the 2016 campaign.

Gowdy chaired the House committee that investigated the Clinton State Department’s handling of a deadly 2012 assault on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya. That investigation ultimately revealed Clinton’s use of a private server for her government email.

The Spartanburg Republican doesn’t have long to get to the bottom of Ivanka Trump’s email usage. He decided not to run for re-election this year, and his term is up on Jan. 3.

But any leads he finds may be pursued by Democrats when they take over the House next year.