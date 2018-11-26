Graham: ‘You have to really hate’ Trump to not see ‘problems created by the caravans’

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is supporting a border closure ordered by the Trump administration that led to clashes Sunday with members of a migrant caravan at a Mexican border crossing.
“You have to really hate President @realDonaldTrump to not understand the problems created by the caravans,” Graham tweeted Sunday. “He is right to push back in order to deter future waves of illegal immigration.”
The border crossing between Tijuana, Mexico, and San Diego, Calif., was closed Sunday as thousands of Central American migrants gather on the Mexican side of the border in hopes of gaining asylum in the United States. U.S. border agents fired tear gas to disrupt a crowd of migrants that tried to cross over the closed border Sunday.
The migrants have walked across Mexico in recent weeks from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador. Many say they are fleeing gang violence and economic instability in hopes of reaching a better life in the U.S.
“I support President Trump’s decision to close the border until we can get a handle on the chaos created by the broken laws governing asylum,” Graham went on to say in a Sunday tweet. “We must have money for border security/wall and must change asylum laws.”
That statement got push back from those angered by scenes of migrants, including young children, fleeing from the tear gas unleashed from the U.S. side. The Huffington Post did a round-up of some of the Twitter responses to Graham’s comments, with several asking if the senator supported “tear gassing children?”
The S.C. Democratic Party put out a statement Monday that criticized Graham for supporting the use of “unnecessary force” against asylum seekers at the border.
“Has Lindsey Graham lost his mind?” said state Democratic chairman Trav Robertson. “These people are trying to escape violence, poverty and war in their home countries. It is not only the legal responsibility, but the moral responsibility of the U.S. to allow them to apply for asylum.”
Graham released a longer statement Monday, noting his longstanding support for immigration reform. But he said that kind of legislation cannot be passed without strong border protections in place.
“We will not have the necessary ‘buy-in’ from the American people for a solution dealing with illegal immigrants already in the United States if we cannot convince the public we have the ability to stop future waves of illegal immigration,” Graham said.
“The current chaos at our southern border must be dealt with properly or we will never find a solution to our broken immigration system.”
Graham called for Democrats to support efforts to stop “lawless behavior” at the border and other border-security measures, in order, he said, to show “compassion for illegal immigrants already in the United States.”
“Americans want an immigration policy which we control, not one where illegal immigrants control us,” Graham said. “We are a nation of immigrants. We are also a kind and generous people. But Americans will not be played for fools.”
