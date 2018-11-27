Politics & Government

Santa and his elves to visit SC Governor’s Mansion for a good cause. How you can help

By Tom Barton

November 27, 2018 03:46 PM

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster welcomed the Christmas season with musical performances before lighting the state Christmas tree.
COLUMBIA, S.C.

See Santa and his elves, tour the S.C. Governor’s Mansion and help a local food bank this holiday season.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and his family are inviting South Carolinians to join them for a Christmas open house next Monday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland St.

The event is free and open to the public. No reservations are required.

Light refreshments will be served, and guests are asked to bring canned goods to be donated to the Harvest Hope Food Bank, according to a press release.

A gingerbread replica of the governor’s mansion and decorations by the Columbia Garden Club will be on display. The A.C. Moore Elementary School Bobcat Chorus will provide entertainment, according to the governor’s office.

