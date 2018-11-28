Under heat from lawmakers over $91K raise, second SC college agency official resigns

The head of South Carolina’s college oversight agency is stepping down from his post amid scrutiny from state lawmakers over his unauthorized $91,500 pay raise.

Jeff Schilz, interim director of the S.C. Commission on Higher Education, told the agency’s board on Tuesday of his resignation plans.

He will stay with the agency over the next two weeks to “ensure a smooth transition,” he wrote in a letter provided to The State.

Schilz told The State on Wednesday he had intended to leave the agency at the end of the year.

“I feel that the time is right for me to step away from the CHE,” Schilz wrote in a seven-page letter to CHE Commissioner Kenneth Kirkland on Tuesday. “While we have accomplished a great deal together, I have always believed that the ideas are more important than those that serve and, now, a fresh perspective and new energy are needed to advance the reforms necessary to bring affordability, balance and sustainability to the state’s higher education system.”

Schilz is the second CHE official to resign in the past two months over the raise.

Former commission chair Tim Hofferth — appointed by then-Gov. Nikki Haley in 2015 — resigned in October after facing calls to quit over his approval of Schilz’s raise.

The curious case of Schilz’s massive pay hike last month angered state lawmakers, who argued raising Schilz’s salary from $166,280 to $257,767 was done behind the back of state law. State Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence — the state’s most powerful lawmaker — called the raise illegal and said both Hofferth and Schilz should resign.

Schilz contended he knew nothing about the raise and did not ask for it. He has since returned the money.

Hofferth, meanwhile, defended the raise, telling Leatherman in a letter the raise was approved by the commission. He also wrote in an Aug. 24 email obtained by The State the commission voted unanimously on the raise in an August executive session, which is illegal under S.C. law. (Hofferth told The State that language was a mistake).

Two commissioners told senators in a public hearing last month they did not recall approving a raise.

Furthermore, Leatherman and House Ways and Means Committee Chair Brian White, R-Anderson, have questioned the use of a CHE foundation to pay for part of Schilz’s salary increase. Last month, White requested a full procurement audit the agency and its foundation dating back to July 1, 2016.

State Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, said on Wednesday it was “just a matter of time before that happened,” referring to Schilz’s resignation. Hutto, who sits on the S.C. Senate Education Committee, said the Legislature will reexamine CHE’s mission and leadership when state lawmakers return to Columbia in January.

The Commission on Higher Education’s yearslong action to hold S.C. colleges and universities accountable for raising tuition costs has received a mixed bag of criticism and celebration. State-funded colleges have struggled to rebound from the Great Recession and have continually asked lawmakers for more state money to keep tuition costs low.

On Monday, CHE released its Palmetto Calculator that tracks the affordability of higher education based on a prospective student’s choice of college or university, federal assistance, scholarships, housing costs, even prices for on-campus meal plans.

“CHE has an important role to play, but it seems in the last few years they’ve gotten off track,” Hutto said.

State Rep. Rita Allison, R-Spartanburg, said on Wednesday Schilz absence will be noticeable.

“I’m concerned because ... Jeff was very smart, articulate and had the commission’s mission at heart,” said Allison, who chairs the House’s Education and Public Works Committee. “He will be missed.”

Lucas Daprile contributed to this story.