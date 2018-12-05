Powerful SC budget chairman losing his post, sources say

A month before S.C. lawmakers return to Columbia, House Ways and Means Committee chair Brian White is losing his powerful post.

In a major State House shakeup, S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, will reassign the Anderson Republican, according to two sources with knowledge on the matter.

Lucas will replace White with another member of the House’s budget committee, state Rep. Murrell Smith, a Sumter Republican who chaired the panel’s health care committee this past legislative session, a source says.

Smith, who represents a fairly moderate district in the S.C. House, is widely respected by House Republicans and Democrats.

A representative of Lucas’ office was not immediately available for comment. White did not immediately respond for comment.

The House Ways and Means Committee is extremely powerful. The 25-member panel writes the first draft of the state’s more than $8 billion budget each year, and the committee’s chairman can influence heavily priorities for state spending.

That means picking winners and losers out of a multitude of spending requests that come in each year from state agencies, including South Carolina’s colleges and universities.

Since 2011, White has been at the center of that process.

Throughout his tenure, he sometimes has sparred with legislators and the S.C. governor’s office over how to spend state money.

In October, White did not attend a meeting at the Governor’s Mansion after Gov. Henry McMaster asked to meet with House Republicans and the party’s leadership over requests to sustain his budget vetoes.

“I often say because you have something now doesn’t mean you always will,” said state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, the longest-serving state representative, who sits on the House’s budget-writing committee. “It pays to be nice. People should remember that the same people you meet on your way up are the same people you’ll meet on your way down.”

The S.C. House will resume its two-day organizational session at 10 a.m. today.

▪ This story is developing. Check back for updates throughout the day.