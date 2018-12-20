How will SC tackle rising seas and soaking storms? Flood panel outlines work ahead

State and coastal leaders say they’re determined to find solutions for generations to tackle flooding in South Carolina.
The S.C. Floodwater Commission, created in October by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, met for the first time Thursday.
“Our challenge is great, and out time is short,” said commission chairman and Camden attorney Tom Mullikin Sr., former commander of the S.C. State Guard. “We find ourselves on the horns of a three-front quagmire. We have coastal erosion that is complicated by recurring extreme weather systems; we have nuisance flooding along our coastline; and we have flooding in our river systems across South Carolina from rushing watersheds in North Carolina from extreme weather originating in the Gulf.”
About 50 government, business leaders and academic experts gathered in Columbia to serve on one 10 commission task forces, which includes two coastal congressmen — Charleston Democrat Joe Cunningham and Myrtle Beach Republican Tom Rice — eight state agency heads and five coastal mayors.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
“I believe in brain power, and there’s plenty of it in this room,” McMaster said. “This is a great collaboration we have here. ... We’re going to have a lot of new things, perhaps, that have not been discussed or, perhaps, not been presented in a forum like this.”
Historic flooding has swamped communities from the Upstate to the Midlands to the Lowcountry over the last four years as a result of high-tides, storms and hurricanes.
And several landmark reports on climate change released this year predict thousands of homes and businesses in the Carolinas could be at risk from more intense storms and coastal flooding driven by rising ocean temperatures and higher sea levels.
The Fourth National Climate Assessment, released last month and led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, states climate-related damages hit a record breaking $306.2 billion in 2017.
By 2045 the city of Charleston is projected to face nearly 180 tidal floods per year, compared to 11 floods per year in 2014, according to the report.
“Our commission will serve as a vehicle to research, evaluate, share and coordinate measures and ideas being considered,” Mullikin said. “We will develop short-term and long-term recommendations to alleviate and mitigate flood impacts to this state. ... Our commission will consider all relevant studies, data, reports and expert and lay opinion on storm water management and use,” coastal shoreline fluctuation and more.
Among the flooding issues and solutions the commission will evaluate are artificial reef systems, shoreline armoring, river and dam security, federal funding, and urban and economic development.
“Bring a lunch bucket, because we are going to work after Christmas,” Mullikin said.
One area, however, the commission will not tread is climate change and emissions strategies.
“We are going to deal with the real-time impacts of a climate that has changed throughout all of time,” Mullikin told reporters.
“We stand in the sand hills of South Carolina, which was once the beach,” he said. “We, the governor, is not entertaining a political conversation of anthropogenic interference ... to what degree man’s actions have amplified global climatic change. We are here to talk about the immediate and long-term expectations (of flooding in the state).”
Comments