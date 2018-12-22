Congaree National Park open during government shutdown minus services

Congaree National Park will remain accessible during the federal government shutdown but certain services and programs will not be available, according to a news release from the National Park Service.
“During the shutdown of the federal government due to the lapse of appropriations, national parks will remain as accessible as possible while still following all applicable laws and procedures,” the news release said.
Park roads, hiking and canoe trails will remain open to visitors but emergency and rescue services will be limited, according to the National Park Service.
Visitors services such as public information, restrooms, trash collection and facilities and road maintenance will not be available.
Social media and websites for the National Park Service are not being monitored or updated during the shutdown, NPS said. So information from those sources may be out of date.
Congaree National Park programs have been canceled including Nature Discovery Walks, Big Tree Hikes, and Owl Prowls.
Campgrounds will also not have services such as maintenance, janitorial, bathrooms, showers, or reservations. Campground users will not be asked to leave unless safety becomes and issue. Any visitors with campground reservations may find that their campsite is not ready or available, the new release said.
The NPS said to view www.doi.gov/shutdown for more information.
Becoming the Congaree Swamp National Monument in 1976 and then established as a national park in 2003, the Congaree National Park features the largest intact expanse of old growth bottomland hardwood forest remaining in the southeastern United States.
