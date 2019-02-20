SC lawmaker collapses on House floor for second time

A Richland County lawmaker was taken out on a stretcher after collapsing on the floor of the S.C. House of Representatives on Wednesday.
The incident marked the second time state Rep. Jimmy Bales, D-Richland, has had a medical episode on the House floor, after he collapsed during House proceedings last year.
“He was slumped over in his chair, and he was not responding to us so we laid him down on the floor (and) called EMS,” said state Rep. Robert Ridgeway, D-Clarendon, a doctor. “And, basically, supported him until EMS got here. They hooked him up to a cardiac monitor and they checked his oxygen level, and asked him questions. By the time EMS got here, he was awake and responding and talking to us.”
Ridgeway said Bales was unconscious for several minutes.
“He was responding appropriately and doing everything he should be doing,” said Ridgeway, an OBGYN with a background in emergency medicine, who previously attended to Bales when he collapsed last year.
He said he could not comment on what may have caused Bales to collapse.
“That’s gong to require some testing and evaluation at the hospital,” Ridgeway said.
House proceedings came to a halt. The visitors’ gallery was emptied and media were escorted out of the chamber. Security guards blocked access to the House chambers while awaiting emergency crews.
Moments later, Bales was brought out of the chamber on a stretcher, seeming alert and conscious.
House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, said he spoke to Bales before he left for the hospital. Lucas said Bales appeared aware of what happened. During a news conference on education reform, Lucas asked South Carolinians keep Bales in their prayers.
Bales, 83, previously collapsed on the the floor of the S.C. house in March, a day after walking away from a dramatic car crash.
Bales, a former Richland County Council member and Lower Richland High School principal, was elected to the Legislature in 1998. The Democrat’s district covers Lower Richland and part of Kershaw County.
Ridgeway said Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun, House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, the House Sergeant at Arms, two State House nurses and “a plethora of other people” also attended to Bales until emergency personnel arrived.
“I’ve seen representatives on the floor before, and we’ve had to call EMS for them,” Ridgeway said. “Luckily, this is a rare event. I’m just glad I was able to be one of the people that helped out.”
Rutherford said Bales was awake and alert and talking.
“Before he left, he was trying to get up and probably would have gotten up, but we told him to stay down,” Rutherford said. “He is a force. We certainly miss his presence today in (the House budget committee).”
