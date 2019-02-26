Kamala Harris to headline SC minority-owned business expo

Kamala Harris is making her second trip to South Carolina in three weeks to speak to a minority-owned business exposition.

Meanwhile, another 2020 presidential candidate, former U.S. Rep. John Delaney of Maryland, will be holding a town hall at Clemson University on Wednesday.

Harris will speak at the Charleston Black Expo Economic Empowerment Summit on Saturday, March 9, the California Democrat’s presidential campaign said Tuesday.

The senator will “talk about the importance of small and minority-owned businesses” and meet with local leaders at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston, the campaign said.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The State

Harris has made two other appearances in the Palmetto State since she announced her intention to seek the Democratic nomination in 2020. She spoke to sisters of her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Columbia’s Pink Ice Gala in January, then returned for Columbia and Charleston town halls Feb. 15 and 16.

Harris has also taken to Twitter to highlight South Carolina-specific issues ranging from teacher pay to gun reform legislation.

Every single day that educators go to work in underfunded schools and without decent pay is another day we are shortchanging our children and our nation's future. I stand with them as they fight for better pay and a stronger education system. https://t.co/0FgiPlFEnM — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019

Almost four years ago, Charleston found itself at the center of a national tragedy when nine people were killed at Emanuel AME Church. Today, I stand with local student activists organizing for commonsense reform. It's time to do the right thing.https://t.co/FYpnoy4erj — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 31, 2019

Before Harris gets back to South Carolina, Delaney will hold a Clemson town hall in Brackett Hall at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A three-term member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Delaney became the earliest candidate to jump into the race. He announced in July 2017 he would not seek re-election and instead focus on running for the 2020 presidential nomination to take on President Donald Trump.