Elizabeth Warren just landed Hillary Clinton’s top SC staffer

A Columbia native who led Hillary Clinton’s S.C. campaign during the 2016 election now is working on another national Democrat’s 2020 campaign in the Palmetto State.

Alycia Albergottie has been hired as the state director for U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s run in the first-in-the-South primary, the Warren campaign announced on Monday.

Albergottie was named Clinton’s S.C. director in the run-up to the 2016 general election. She also worked on President Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign here.

The Allen University graduate later worked as regional field director for Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch’s unsuccessful 2013 campaign for the 1st District seat in Congress, worked on Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin’s successful 2013 re-election campaign and volunteered for Vincent Sheheen’s unsuccessful run for governor in 2014. She also has served as chair woman of the Richland County Democratic Party.

Warren, a progressive from Massachusetts, has also hired two former staffers for Alabama Democrat Doug Jones, who surprisingly won a 2017 special election to the U.S. Senate in a deep-red state. Ebenezer Abolarin, regional field director for Jones’s campaign, will be Warren’s state organizing director. Same Coleman, Jones’s former press secretary, will be Warren’s communications director in South Carolina.

Warren is the third Democratic 2020 hopeful to hire staffers in South Carolina. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker last month hired former state party director Christale Spain and Clinton 2016 S.C. primary director Clay Middleton.

California Sen. Kamala Harris has named another former Clinton staffer, Jalisa Washington-Price, as her S.C. director. The University of South Carolina graduate was formerly chief of staff of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.