SC House advance $9B spending plan. What lawmakers included and what they left out

Abortions. Bloated classroom sizes. A proposal to make the state’s only historically black technical school a trade school.

Those were the issues that stirred the most controversy in the S.C. House Tuesday, as the chamber’s 124 members debated through the night how to spend roughly $9.3 billion in state money. The state’s budget takes effect every year on July 1.

The House voted at 1 a.m. Wednesday by a 112-1 vote to advance the budget to its required third reading, capping an often contentious debate that lasted roughly 13 hours.

After third reading, the budget will head to the Senate, where all 46 members have their own ideas on how to spend the state’s money.

Here is what the House voted Wednesday to include in South Carolina’s spending plan:

S.C. teachers, schools to get a boost

S.C. lawmakers say 2019 is the year to solve the state’s public education woes, an issue that has dominated the State House since January, when House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, introduced an 84-page bill seeking, in part, to overhaul failing schools.

The House passed the massive proposal last week, but its future remains skeptical in the Senate, where at least one Democratic lawmaker, a former classroom teacher, has told The State the bill falls far short of meaningful reform and that he will work to block it as is, or push the Senate to improve it.

For education, the House budget includes spending:

▪ $159 million — to raise the minimum teacher pay to $35,000 and give teachers at minimum a 4-percent pay raise

▪ $50 million — for high-poverty school districts to use for building renovations and upgrades

▪ $20 million — to bring districts’ instructional materials up to date

▪ $14.8 million — to cover growing enrollment at the state’s publicly-funded charter schools

▪ $10 million — to hire 120 more school-resource officers for schools that don’t already have an SRO and can’t afford to hire them

However, much to many lawmakers’ disapproval, the House did not adopt a single amendment seeking to reduce class sizes, a top request among S.C. teachers pushing for changes to public education.

State employees slated to get a raise

The state’s 32,000 employees — two-thirds of whom earn less than $41,000 — have not all received a raise in more than two years.

“I don’t know about y’all, but I don’t think that’s acceptable in the 21st century,” state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter said Tuesday.

The House budget spends about $41 million to raise employee salaries by 2 percent. It also spends:

▪ $49.7 million — to cover state employee health and dental insurance increases

▪ $32 million — to help shore up the state’s underfunded pension system

The House also added a temporary law that seeks to let retired public state employees return covered by the state’s retirement system or the state’s police retirement system to work and not be subject to the $10,000 salary cap as long as those employees have been retired for a year.

But that is not enough, the Orangeburg Democrat said, to keep the state’s underpaid workers on the job or even recruit. Instead, she proposed spending $23.2 million to give state workers who earn less than $50,000 a year another 2 percent pay raise.

Cobb-Hunter’s effort failed Tuesday in a 76-37 vote.

“While I support all state employees, ... my heart and my passion is for the little guy and girl who make up three-quarters of our state employee workforce,” Cobb-Hunter said.

GOP brings abortion battle to budget

Each year, lawmakers debate the budget and whether to send tax dollars to health-care clinics that provide abortions. The debate, and threat to withhold the money, is an effort driven by Republicans to cripple Planned Parenthood, the national reproductive health advocacy group and abortion provider with two clinics in South Carolina.

On Tuesday, amendments aimed at curbing women’s access to abortions in South Carolina took up more than two hours of the debate. The one proposal that attracted a lot of attention would bar state money from going to Planned Parenthood to pay for abortions. Furthermore, it seeks to prohibit the state’s Health and Human Services Department from giving Planned Parenthood federal dollars.

Lawmakers adopted the proposal by a 84-31 vote in the state budget.

While a hot button issue for Republicans, the proposal likely would have little impact on the state’s operations. A court already has temporarily blocked the state from booting Planned Parenthood from the state’s Medicaid network.

No tax dollars pay for abortions in the state of South Carolina — outside of cases of rape, incest or the mother’s life is at risk, an exception under the federal Hyde Amendment. And Planned Parenthood receives very little tax money to begin with — less than 1 percent of state Medicaid dollars.

Those abortions are performed very rarely in the Palmetto State.

For instance, in 2017, taxpayers paid for five abortions — three to save the mother’s life and two because the pregnancy resulted from rape or incest, legislators said last year. Those procedures were performed at hospitals, not Planned Parenthood’s clinics.