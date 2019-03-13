Why were snakes, lizards brought into the SC House of Representatives?

A collection of snakes presided Wednesday in the S.C. House of Representatives – and they weren’t elected.
Boa constrictors, lizards and other reptiles made their debut on the House floor thanks to Rep. Davy Hiott, R-Pickens. Hiott presented a resolution to producers of the Scaly Adventures television series honoring them for their work in environmental education.
So Scaly Adventures’ officials stuck around to show off an array of slithering creatures, bringing several boxes of reptiles into the House after lawmakers adjourned.
Some legislators and House staffers kept a healthy distance, but others were bolder. Among them was Rep. Mac Toole, who draped a big yellow serpent around his shoulders and neck.
“Everybody knew you were a snake handler,’’ one lawmaker yelled at Toole, a Lexington County Republican.
Scaly Adventures is a television series that is broadcast across six continents, according to the resolution passed earlier this year by the House. The show uses snakes and other reptiles to help educate people, not just on the environment but other topics, as well.
