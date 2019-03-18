Cory Booker is popping up in SC this week. Here’s where you can see him

Cory Booker is coming back to South Carolina for a Rock Hill event this Saturday.
The New Jersey senator will be speaking Saturday at the Freedom Temple on East Main Street in Rock Hill at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a post by the York County Democratic Party on their Facebook page.
Prior to the event, Booker is also expected to visit the Platinum Cuts barbershop on Saluda Street in Rock Hill at 10:30 a.m.
Booker has focused on smaller communities in South Carolina so far in his campaign. His first official visits in South Carolina last month were in Winnsboro, Denmark and Sumter.
Booker isn’t the only candidate who will appear in Rock Hill on Saturday. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg will be campaigning at Rock Hill’s Clinton College later on Saturday. Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke will also be campaigning in Charleston that day.
