NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is returning to SC, this time as a presidential hopeful

After launching his 2020 presidential campaign, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is scheduled to return to South Carolina.

De Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray will visit Orangeburg to meet with local Democrats, according to a statement from his campaign.

The meeting will be Saturday at about 10 a.m at the Williams Chapel AME Church.

The campaign also said de Blasio may come to Columbia later that afternoon, though nothing concrete is scheduled.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This isn’t the first time de Blasio stopped in South Carolina. The New York mayor visited the state shortly after launching his campaign this month and in March, when he stopped in Charleston, Columbia and Orangeburg.





De Blasio’s March trip caused waves after he was videoed dancing to R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly” at Orangeburg’s Victory Tabernacle Deliverance Temple. The event was just days after R. Kelly exploded during an interview with Gayle King in which she asked about allegations against the singer of sexual assault of young women.