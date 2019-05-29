SC Gov. McMaster OK’s teacher raises, bonuses for SC workers in $9B budget

South Carolina has an extra billion dollars. Here is how Governor McMaster wants to spend it. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced his proposed budget. It focuses heavily on funding education and public safety. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced his proposed budget. It focuses heavily on funding education and public safety.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday vetoed a total $40.7 million from the state’s $9.3 billion spending plan, leaving in place hundreds of millions of dollars more to cover pay raises for teachers, public state employees and judges.

The Governor’s Office pitched this year’s budget, which starts July 1, as “very education heavy,” calling this year’s spending the first step of many to help raise the average teacher pay to the nearly $60,000 national average in five years and raise K-12 spending overall.

McMaster stripped very little from the budget, a result of early collaboration between the GOP governor and State House leaders.

“To my colleagues in the General Assembly, I say the people of South Carolina saw the year begin with our pledges of cooperation, communication and collaboration,” McMaster told reporters. “I believe this state budget embodies that commitment. I ask that we continue to work together vigorously, thereby ensuring that future generations of South Carolinians can keep winning and prospering.”

State lawmakers are unlikely to return to Columbia this year to vote to override or sustain McMaster’s vetoes.

S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, said last week he wouldn’t call the House back until January 2020, barring an “emergency.”

Included in what the governor slashed on Wednesday was $6.5 million for the state’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department for a sports marketing grant program and a combined $2.7 million to pay to sink an old submarine — USS Clamagore — at Patriots Point.

He, however, did not touch the $11 million lawmakers added to the budget to raise judges’ salaries by 33%.

He also did not cut a $600 one-time bonus on top of a 2% pay raise this year for roughly 32,000 S.C. state employees.

And he kept in place nearly $160 million to bump up the state’s starting teacher pay to $35,000, in the state’s lowest-paying districts and to raise teacher salaries by at minimum 4% in an effort to help districts recruit and retain teachers to fill classroom vacancies.

McMaster also used Wednesday’s press conference to put pressure on senators to pass a proposal aimed at improving the state’s K-12 public education system. Senate Education Committee chairman Greg Hembree, R-Horry, has said his committee will work through the legislation this fall, taking a vote on the Senate floor when lawmakers return in January.

“The Senate (should) return to Columbia and finish the work on the education reform bill that the House has passed,” McMaster said, adding he had spoken to Senate leadership, and, “they’re thinking about it.”