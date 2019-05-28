SC Democrat Jaime Harrison to announce bid to challenge Graham for US Senate seat

Jaime Harrison slams Sen. Lindsey Graham for Senate seat Jaime Harrison plans to launch his campaign against Sen. Lindsey Graham in the coming weeks. Harrison said he wants to bring hope and trust to the people Graham has neglected during his three-terms in office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jaime Harrison plans to launch his campaign against Sen. Lindsey Graham in the coming weeks. Harrison said he wants to bring hope and trust to the people Graham has neglected during his three-terms in office.

After months of exploring a bid to challenge Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham in the 2020 election, former S.C. Democratic Party chairman Jaime Harrison will make it official.

Harrison appeared Tuesday night on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” as a preview to a formal announcement today from Columbia in what has been a long buildup for a run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Graham since 2003.

Harrison is expected to release a video announcing his candidacy today, according to his campaign.

“I’m ready to take their voices to Washington and fight for all South Carolinians, regardless of party,” Harrison said in a statement. “Today, I’m announcing that I am running for U.S. Senate because I believe South Carolina needs a Senator who is focused on creating opportunity for all the people of this state. When your healthcare is threatened or you’re crushed under the weight of student loans, politics doesn’t matter — and character counts.”

Graham, the Senate Judiciary Chairman, has made headlines and drawn national criticism for defending President Donald Trump from calls for impeachment.

Graham, a veteran lawyer who was one of the managers for then-president Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial — and was one of Trump’s staunchest critics before becoming his loyal defender — has been called out for seeming hypocrisy.

“What we are seeing with Lindsey Graham right now, it makes you question his character,” Harrison told Maddow. “I used to think that this was a guy who was a statesman, right? A guy who could stand above the fray and help solve the issues, but I’ve seen he’s what (political commentator) George Will called a ‘political windsock.’ He’s a chameleon that has changed his colors.”

Graham’s campaign could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday night.

Harrison, an Orangeburg native, will likely face former Coastal Carolina University economics professor and former Georgia state lawmaker Gloria Bromell Tinubu in a primary. However, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chairwoman Catherine Cortez Masto co-hosted a Washington, D.C., fundraiser for Harrison last week, sending a message that the official fundraising arm for Senate Democratic candidates will support Harrison over Tinubu, who ran for Congress in 2012 and 2014 and was a candidate for lieutenant governor in 2018, and who has announced plans to run.

Harrison served as a senior aide to U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., the third-ranking Democrat in the House, and returned to South Carolina in 2013 to become the first black chairman of the state Democratic Party. After the 2016 election, Harrison joined the Democratic National Committee as associate chairman.

Defeating Graham, however, will be an uphill fight in conservative South Carolina.

A recent Winthrop University poll found 74 percent of Republicans and 75 percent of Trump supporters approved of the job Graham was doing, as Graham has grown closer to the president, The State previously reported.

Graham was warmly received earlier this month at the South Carolina Republican Party’s annual state convention in Columbia. The Seneca Republican received a standing ovation and applause from S.C. GOP delegates after they watched a video of Graham erupt during a confirmation hearing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh as an “unethical sham.”

Graham also addressed having recently come under fire after he advised president Donald Trump’s son to use his rights to avoid answering questions from Congress, prompting #LindseyGrahamResign to trend on Twitter.

To which Graham replied: “I want to give an answer to the request for me to resign. Uh, go to hell.”

Graham, who kicked off his re-election campaign in Myrtle Beach in March alongside Vice President Mike Pence, pledged to continue his efforts championing the military, growing the economy, fixing the border, appointing conservative judges and supporting Trump.