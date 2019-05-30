Same-sex Greenville couple sues over SC adoption waiver, claiming discrimination

Attorneys for American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal announced a lawsuit against the Trump administration’s Department of Health and Human Services and the State of South Carolina, challenging a waiver allowing the state to license faith-based child-placement agencies. The groups argue it allows taxpayer-funded discrimination based on religion by allowing federally-funded adoption and foster care agencies to turn away same-sex couples. KRT

A same-sex Greenville couple that was hoping to adopt — but was turned away by an Upstate faith-based foster-care agency by failing to meet it’s religious criteria — is suing the state and the Trump Administration.

Attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union, Lambda Legal and South Carolina Equality Coalition on Thursday filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of Eden Rogers and Brandy Welch against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the State of South Carolina, challenging a waiver allowing the state to license faith-based child-placement agencies.

The attorneys discussed the lawsuit in a conference call Thursday with reporters.

The lesbian couple’s application to serve as foster parents was denied by Miracle Hill Ministries, after Republican S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster requested and HHS granted a waiver of federal nondiscrimination rules to allow the state Department of Social Services to license faith-based child-placement agencies.

The waiver enables Miracle Hill Ministries to continue its foster-care program, which caters to evangelical protestant Christians and heterosexual couples.

According to the Greenville News, Miracle Hill also turned away a Jewish woman because she didn’t share the organization’s Christian beliefs.

Supporters, including McMaster, say the waiver allows Social Services to license faith-based child-placement agencies without requiring them to abandon their religious beliefs.

Opponents argue it allows taxpayer-funded discrimination based on religion by allowing federally-funded adoption and foster-care agencies to turn away same-sex couples and others who don’t share the organization’s Christian beliefs.

“Being denied right away felt like a huge blow to the gut. It literally made me feel ill,” Welch, 40, said. “I can’t understand why anyone would be dismissed like this based on their faith or sexual orientation, when there are so many children needing foster homes.”

She added faith is part of her family’s life, and “it is hurtful and insulting to us that Miracle Hill’s religious view of what a family must look like deprives foster children of a nurturing, supportive home.”

She and Rogers, 33, an educator, are the parents of two daughters, ages 7 and 10, and told reporters they want to open their home to foster children in part because of Rogers’ own family experiences helping raise her siblings.

“I know firsthand the fear and stress that children feel when they are forced to leave their homes,” Rogers said in a statement.

In requesting the waiver, McMaster argued that, without the help of faith-based organizations, the state would have difficulty placing children in need of foster care. More than 4,000 children are in foster care, and the state needs more than 1,000 new foster homes.

About 13% of S.C. foster families are supported by Miracle Hill. Those families care for about 5% of the state’s 4,624 foster children, according to the S.C. Department of Social Services.





South Carolina licenses 11 child-placement agencies with religious affiliations.

The waiver was requested to head off Miracle Hill losing its license and federal funding under a regulation put in place by the Obama Administration. The rule barred publicly funded foster-care agencies from serving specific religions.

Last week, Axios reported the Trump Administration is considering a formal policy that would rollback the Obama-era nondiscrimination rule.

Social Services declined to comment on the lawsuit and referred all questions to the governor’s office.

“Anybody who is willing to open their home to a child in need is providing a critically important service,” McMater spokesman Brian Symmes said. “Governor McMaster’s position has nothing to do with keeping anyone from fostering children and has everything to do with protecting Miracle Hill’s ability to exercise its own religious freedom.”

Federal officials stress would-be foster parents continue to have other options in South Carolina. As a condition of the waiver, federally funded faith-based groups will continue to be required to refer any potential foster-care families that they do not accept to other placement agencies or to Social Services.

ALCU attorney Leslie Cooper argues the waiver is unconstitutional, as it violates the Establishment and Equal Protection clauses.

“There is no government interest furthered by denying children access to good parents, based on a religious test,” Cooper said. “(It) denies our most vulnerable children of families they desperately need ... and it also turns our cherished First Amendment freedoms on their head to allow the use of a religious test for participation in government programs.”

Rev. Jeremy Rutledge, senior pastor at Circular Congregational Church in Charleston, which ministers to both heterosexual and same-sex couples, opposes the waiver.

“I think it’s antithetical to the notion of religious liberty to begin excluding people from government programs based on their failure to meet some religious test,” Rutledge said. “I think government programs should serve all Americans, regardless of their faith or philosophy.”

He said what troubles him the most about the waiver is “we are discriminating against families who are standing ready to help.”

“We should be expressing our gratitude and our appreciation to those families,” Rutledge said. “Not getting in the way and discriminating against them.”

Representatives with HHS and Miracle Hill Ministries could not immediately be reached for comment.