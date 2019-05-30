Governor suspends SC mayor-elect accused of sex crimes with minors

Corey Jackson, a recently elected SC mayor has been charged with sexual exploitation of minors. Dillon County Detention Center

A man who was recently elected mayor of a small South Carolina town may never serve a day in office, thanks to an executive order issued by Gov. Henry McMaster Thursday.

After Dillon Mayor-Elect John Corey Jackson was charged in a sex crime investigation involving multiple minors earlier this month, McMaster issued the order that would suspend the mayor the moment he takes the oath of office or tries to exercise any powers.

Weeks after his runoff election victory April 16, Jackson, 23, was charged with 11 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation stemming from an investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division.

Jackson used Snapchat — a photo and video messaging app — to offer teenage boys money in exchange for explicit photos, according to his arrest warrant. The teens were all minors at the time of the interactions, which lasted from June 2017 to April 2019.

Jackson was also accused of sending explicit photos of a woman to the minors along with money, according to the warrants.