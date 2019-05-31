Politics & Government

Dear readers: What issues matter to you most heading into 2020? Take our survey

The battle for 2020: Possible Democratic presidential candidates

Following the results of the 2018 midterm elections, we take a look at the Democrats who could run for president in the 2020 election. By
Following the results of the 2018 midterm elections, we take a look at the Democrats who could run for president in the 2020 election. By

As The State gears up for covering the 2020 election cycle — races for the White House, Congress and the State House — we want to hear from you.

What issues matter most to you and your local community? What national issues are you most interested in? Do you wish you could impact what your local paper is covering during the presidential election?

Take our confidential survey. Let us know what you think.



Emily Bohatch

Emily Bohatch helps cover South Carolina’s government for The State. She also updates The State’s databases. Her accomplishments include winning a Green Eyeshade award in Disaster Reporting in 2018 for her teamwork reporting on Hurricane Irma. She has a degree in Journalism with a minor in Spanish from Ohio University’s E. W. Scripps School of Journalism.

