Whoopi Goldberg and Nikki Haley spar over abortion

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and View host Whoopi Goldberg have traded shots after the TV star commented on Haley’s abortion stances.

The debate started after Goldberg commented on a speech Haley, a former U.S. ambassador, made at the Susan B. Anthony List’s 12th annual Campaign for Life Gala Monday.

“Women are expected to support choice simply because we’re women,” said Haley, who opposes abortion. “Unfortunately, many women on the left use the abortion debate to divide women and demand conformity. They do this in the name of feminism, but that’s not real feminism.”

Goldberg played the clip on The View and fired back at Haley.

“So, let me get this straight: Giving a woman a choice over what to do with her body is anti-feminist?”

“I don’t want you in my coochie,” Goldberg later added.

Goldberg said women have the right to choose not to have an abortion, but said politicians shouldn’t take the choice to get one away from others, using the example of a 9 year old girl who gets raped by a family member or a stranger.

Some of the stricter abortion laws that have recently passed, like the one in Alabama, have not included exceptions for victims of rape and incest.

“To me, you taking choice from people is anti-human,” Goldberg said.

Thursday, Haley responded on Twitter to Goldberg’s statements.

“I’m not going to get in the gutter with Whoopi on this, but listen to both of us and you decide,” Haley tweeted, attaching a video of her statements at the gala and Goldberg’s on The View.

I'm not going to get in the gutter with Whoopi on this, but listen to both of us and you decide. pic.twitter.com/vqcZOdNbuQ — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 6, 2019