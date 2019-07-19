Nikki Haley is one of the most admired women in America, study says

Nikki Haley: There will always be a part of me in the Carolinas Former South Carolina Gov. and current United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley was named the 2018 Citizen of the Carolinas on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 in Charlotte, NC. Haley expressed her love for the two Carolinas during her acceptance speech. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former South Carolina Gov. and current United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley was named the 2018 Citizen of the Carolinas on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 in Charlotte, NC. Haley expressed her love for the two Carolinas during her acceptance speech.

Nikki Haley was named one of the most admired women in America, according to a new study by market research group YouGov.

The former South Carolina Governor and U.N. Ambassador ranked at No. 9 in the study, joining the ranks of women like Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Queen Elizabeth II and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The annual study is conducted by YouGov by collecting nominations from panelists from 41 countries, according to the study’s methodology. A month later, YouGov used the nominations to create a list of popular figures, which they used to ask participants who they admired most.

The most admired woman in the United States was Michelle Obama, a spot she claimed in 2018 as well. The most admired man was Barack Obama.

Haley was not listed among the most admired people in the world, according to the study.

Here’s the list of the top 15 most admired woman in the United States:

Michelle Obama Ruth Bader Ginsberg Melania Trump Ellen Degeneres Queen Elizabeth II Oprah Winfrey Condoleezza Rice Hillary Clinton Nikki Haley Malala Yousafzai Ivanka Trump Emma Watson Elizabeth Warren Angelina Jolie Angela Merkel