VP Mike Pence to headline Upstate Rep. Jeff Duncan’s annual BBQ fundraiser

Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Anderson later this month to deliver the keynote address at a fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan that draws thousands to South Carolina’s Upstate every year.

Pence will be the headliner Aug. 26 at Duncan’s annual Faith and Freedom Barbecue. The event, billed as South Carolina’s largest annual gathering for conservatives, has in past years included Gov. Henry McMaster, former governor and U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and a host of presidential hopefuls.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and housing secretary and retired neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson also attended the dinner when they were seeking the GOP presidential nomination.

Duncan, a Republican from Laurens, said in a prepared statement Monday that he is honored to welcome Pence.

“Vice President Pence has been working hand in hand with President Donald Trump to make America great again,” Duncan said. “The vice president is a friend and a strong conservative ally.”

The annual barbecue begins at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Civic Center of Anderson. Tickets are $35 per person or $60 per couple. Veterans, active duty military, first responders, and their families may claim free tickets for the event while supplies last. More information about tickets may be found at JeffDuncan.com.

