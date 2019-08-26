SC prison sexual assaults not reported in full to federal officials, audit finds

Golf netting is set up around Broad River Correctional Institute Thursday March 14, 2019, in Columbia, SC. gmcintyre@thestate.com

The South Carolina Department of Corrections reported to federal officials that nearly 60 sexual assaults were committed by employees and inmates during a five year period.

But that number may not reflect the actual number of sexual assaults occurring in the state’s prison system, an audit by a state agency has found.

The concern about sexual assault reporting was one of several raised in an audit of the state prisons agency released Monday and discussed during a hearing of a House Legislative Oversight subcommittee tasked with reviewing the department.

State lawmakers requested the audit, citing concerns with security, litigation costs, personnel issues and incidents with inmates. The agency has a more than $500 million budget and employed about 4,900 people as of September 2018, according to the audit.

The state prison system has not been in compliance with a federal law requiring the reporting of rape and sexual assault in prison for years, auditors from the S.C. Legislative Audit Council told state lawmakers Monday.

Corrections’ noncompliance includes not reporting a consistent or accurate count of all sexual assaults happening within state prisons to federal officials, which is required by the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA), the Legislative Audit Council’s Deputy Director Marcia Lindsay said.

The miscounted assaults are largely due to a lack of communication within the Department of Corrections, Lindsay said. The department’s in-house police force did not always provide all the necessary information about the alleged assaults to the state prison system’s PREA coordinator.

“There are definitely inconsistencies in the reporting,” Lindsay said.

For example, between 2013 and 2017, there were five cases that were not labeled with the code for a PREA offense by Police Services, the audit showed. The department’s PREA coordinator was never made aware of those cases, so they were not reported to federal officials as required by law.

The audit also found that some cases of sexual assault were reported to federal officials, but not substantiated by Police Services, Lindsay said. In those cases, the departments within Corrections disagreed over the definition of what was considered a sexual assault under federal law, according to the audit.

For example, two different Corrections employees admitted to kissing inmates in 2015, but denied engaging in any other sexual activity, according to the audit. But under federal law, kissing could be considered an assault, Legislative Audit Council employees said. Neither case was classified as a PREA case or reported to federal officials by the Department of Corrections.

“It’s making me wonder now about the larger issue here within (the Corrections Department) as relates to sexual harassment,” said Rep. Robert Williams, D-Darlington. “It makes me wonder if someone reports harassment in SCDC, is it being investigated?”

The Legislative Audit Council recommended that the department come up with a blanket definition to cover what qualifies as harassment or sexual assault so the department can be compliant with federal law.

“If there is a gap in the federal law in regard to sexual conduct between staff and the inmates, we need to address that,” Rep. Micah Caskey, R-Lexington, said. “That is a statutory failure on our part.”

On top of not reporting an accurate count of sexual assaults or incidents, the Department of Corrections has failed to create an annual report addressing problem areas within their own system, which is required under federal law, according to the audit.

Corrections officials also failed until 2018 to audit each of their prisons for PREA compliance within three years as required by federal law, according to the audit. The lack of audits stemmed from the cost of hiring an auditor to look at each prison — as much as $38,500, the review said.

The department has moved closer to compliance in the last year, though. As of July, nine of 21 facilities had been inspected by a PREA auditor, according to the audit.

“At the end of the day, we don’t have any control over PREA,” said Rep. Gary Clary, R-Pickens. “But we do have control over what our state code says and the way these cases are handled from the SCDC side.”