Lawmakers consider multi-million dollar move to house some prisoners in local jails

To alleviate the pressure on South Carolina’s understaffed state-run prisons, state lawmakers are considering whether to house more prisoners at local jails across the state.

The move would lower the inmate population in state-run facilities, where staffing and funding issues have contributed to security problems, including a deadly riot in April 2018.

But the change, which could cost local governments almost $20 million if the state does not pitch in, is expected to face strong opposition from South Carolina’s law enforcement agencies tasked with running the jails and detention centers. Under the proposal, sheriffs across the state could take on S.C. inmates in about 75% of the state’s 46 counties.

Though the organization has not taken a vote on the possible measure, Jarrod Bruder, executive director of the S.C. Sheriffs’ Association, said most sheriffs who run the local jails would not support being forced to house state inmates serving sentences shorter than a year, as recommended by a state agency that recently completed an audit of the S.C. Department of Corrections.

“An across the board shift in policy to mandate local detention facilities to house these individuals is something that would be problematic,” Bruder said. “Essentially, we’re talking about shifting the financial and every other burden to local government instead of the state.”

The proposal was first heard by legislators Monday after the Legislative Audit Council released its review of Corrections. Auditors suggested the change, but it is up to lawmakers whether to transform the recommendation into a bill during the legislative session.

Though there is opposition from his local counterparts, Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said he is in favor of the measure, in part because it would ultimately save state dollars by cutting down on one of the department’s most costly processes: reviewing and evaluating new inmates upon arrival.

“It doesn’t make sense to move them from where they are, bring them to Columbia and then send them right back in a short time,” Stirling said. “We realize we’ll need to have a conversation with the county detention centers about bed space and cost.”

Lawmaker says SC would pay

State Rep. Eddie Tallon, R-Spartanburg, said if the recommendation were introduced as a bill, it would likely have to come with state funding.

“We know that if we do this, we can’t just turn it over to the jails, we have to compensate them for keeping what are referred to as state prisoners,” Tallon said. “I, personally, wouldn’t even think about it if they were not compensated.”

Currently, South Carolina is the only state that requires those sentenced to more than three months imprisonment to be housed in state-run prisons, according to the Legislative Audit Council report. Most states require inmates housed at correctional facilities to be sentenced to at least one year behind bars.

If adopted, the move could mean more than 800 state inmates serving sentences in local jails instead of state prisons — and could come with a cost in the millions.

During the last fiscal year, 839 inmates serving less than a year were housed in state prisons, costing Corrections approximately $19.4 million, according to an analysis of department data.

At the average cost of $21,756 per inmate per year, six counties could foot at least an additional $1 million bill to house inmates they typically would send to the Department of Corrections if they did not receive state funding: Greenville, Spartanburg, York, Horry, Pickens and Lexington counties.

Many counties would struggle to spend that money on detention centers if the state does not provide funding, Bruder said.

“Detention centers aren’t the sexiest thing,” Bruder said. “They aren’t something taxpayers like to spend money on.”

Even if the state offers funding for the added inmates, Bruder says the proposal could create another problem. Many local jails across the state are crowded already, some exceeding or doubling their recommended holding capacity, he said.

“I don’t know where the state expects those people to go, especially if there are no additional resources,” Bruder said.

Tallon said his vision for the program would allow prisons to volunteer to take inmates if they had the space to house them.

“You certainly can’t shove it down anybody’s throat, and we don’t intend to shove it down anyone’s throat,” said Tallon, who chairs the legislative committee tasked with oversight of the state’s prison system.

“This is about having an opportunity ... to cut down the costs at the state Department of Corrections, and giving the counties who house (the inmates) the opportunity to get paid to house them,” Tallon said.

Other lawmakers raised concerns about the proposal Monday during the subcommittee hearing.

S.C. Rep. Micah Caskey, R-Lexington, expressed fears that the inmates who are serving the shortest sentences and are most likely to offend again would not have access to rehabilitation programming offered at the Department of Corrections.

“Is that the best interest of South Carolina?” Caskey asked.