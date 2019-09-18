Nikki Haley’s book tour will bring her back to SC. Here’s where you can see her

Nikki Haley talks about her foundation’s after-school work with rural student Former governor and ambassador Nikki Haley returned to South Carolina on Tuesday to talk with students at an elementary school in Bamberg, her hometown. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former governor and ambassador Nikki Haley returned to South Carolina on Tuesday to talk with students at an elementary school in Bamberg, her hometown.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will make two stops in her home state in November as part of a promotion tour for her new book titled, “With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace.”

The tour will kick off in New York, where she, her husband and son have lived since early 2017, when she was confirmed as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. She resigned that post in October 2018.

The book tour will stop in Spartanburg on Nov. 16 at Hub City Bookshop at Converse College, then in Charleston that Sunday.

The location of her Charleston stop has not been announced.

“Excited to be coming home to South Carolina!” Haley tweeted Wednesday.

Can’t make either of those scheduled stops? Haley will be in Charlotte at noon on Nov. 16 and in Atlanta the night of Nov. 17.

Haley’s second book, published by New York-based St. Martin’s Press, hits shelves Nov. 12.

Readers can pre-order copies now at NikkiHaleyBook.com. Haley released her first book, “Can’t Is Not An Option,” in 2012.

The title of Haley’s book is a nod from one of her more notable responses to a Trump official during her United Nations job.

Haley, then the U.N. ambassador, went on national television to announce a round of new sanctions on Russia. But then the Trump administration backtracked on those sanctions, putting Haley in an awkward position.

That prompted White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow to speculate to reporters that the two-term governor of the state might have been “confused.”

“With all due respect,” Haley responded, “I don’t get confused.”

The book’s description says Haley will offer a “first-hand perspective on major national and international matters, as well as a behind-the-scenes account of her tenure in the Trump administration.”

