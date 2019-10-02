SC man imprisoned for two and a half months past sentence, prison officials say

SHARE COPY LINK

A South Carolina man was kept in prison about two and a half months past the end of his sentence due to a paperwork error, marking the most recent case of early or late releases publicly discussed by state prison officials.

S.C. Department of Corrections officials notified state legislators Tuesday night of the mistake, which was discovered in late September as prison system officials continue their audit of inmate release dates.

To date, 13 cases have been identified by corrections.

Lawmakers grilled prison officials about the release date mistake Wednesday in the third meeting the Legislative Audit Council subcommittee tasked with reviewing the department has had concerning the issue since March.

“I was hoping that we would never be back here today discussing this issue,” Deputy Director of Operations for the department Dennis Patterson said to lawmakers Wednesday. “To be frank with you, your disgust doesn’t rival our disgust.”

The error stemmed from a data entry issue when the inmate was first booked into the Department of Corrections, prisons Director Bryan Stirling said. The man, who was serving a sentence for drug-related charges and violating his probation, was not awarded credit for the 464 days he served in jail prior to being turned over to the state prison system.

In 2017, officials at the Department of Corrections sent a letter to employees in charge of entering data saying that inmates serving time for probation violations should receive credit for time served in jails, Stirling said. It is unclear if that memo made it to the proper employees, and department officials are currently investigating, he added.

“If that memo had been distributed, someone would have caught this,” Stirling said.

Initially, the inmate’s release date was set for February 2020, Patterson said. But after prison employees realized their mistake, his release date was recalculated to be in July 2019. He was released on Sept. 25, days after the error was discovered.

Stirling and Patterson called the mistake “human error.” The department had documents showing how much time the man served in jail, but it was not entered into the system by the records analyst handling the case.

“She simply missed it,” Patterson said.

It’s just one in a line of mistakes in which records analysts incorrectly enter sentencing information from paper documents provided by courts into the Department of Corrections’ computer system, which calculates release dates. The results: ten inmates were mistakenly released early over a two year period, one inmate was released weeks early this year, one served nearly two extra years, and now one has served about two and a half months past their intended release date.

Legislators expressed frustration with the reoccurring issue Wednesday.

“As you guys know, this is unacceptable,” State Rep. Robert Williams, D-Darlington, said. ‘I’m frustrated by the fact that we come to this point every single time. It seems like each month we’re having issues with people being released, and I’m sick and tired of it.”

Legislators questioned what changes the department is making.

“My question is, moving forward, what are we doing to prevent this in the future?” state Rep. Gary Clary, R-Pickens, asked. “Because we’re going to be back here on Oct. 23, and I sure don’t want us getting an email a day before saying we had someone who served longer than they were supposed to.”

“I can’t guarantee you sitting here today that you won’t get another email, because humans are still involved in this,” Stirling replied.

In light of the error, the Department of Corrections began working with officials in the Department of Probation, Parole and Pardons services to audit the release dates of offenders whose parole has been revoked, Stirling said.

Additionally, the Department has changed their data entry system to a “double blind,” Stirling said. In this system, two separate employees will calculate an inmate’s release dates, and if the dates don’t match, a lawyer with the department will examine the file to determine the correct date.

But still, Stirling warned, that system will likely not be foolproof.

“As long as humans are doing this, and this is happening across the country … there are going to be mistakes being made,” Stirling said.

S.C. Rep. Micah Caskey, R-Lexington, expressed concern that it took so long for department’s leaders to be alerted to the the error. Both Patterson and Stirling did not hear about the mistake until days after the inmate was released from prison.

“What concerns me is that staff within the department don’t recognize this as significant enough to raise it up the flag pole immediately,” Caskey said.

Caskey also questioned why it took about a week for the department to notify legislators, especially considering it has been an extensive topic of discussion over the last year.

Lawmakers asked if the released man will be compensated for his extra time spent behind bars. Stirling said the department would not be providing any compensation, but added the inmate could sue the state.