Lindsey Graham accuses Donald Trump of telling a ‘lie’ about defeat of ISIS in Syria

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 20, 2019.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is accusing President Donald Trump of misleading the American people.

The South Carolina Republican wasn’t referring to Trump maintaining his innocence regarding a phone call he had with the Ukrainian president where he suggested the foreign government might investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Graham was, instead, talking about Trump’s decision late Sunday night to withdraw American troops from northern Syria on the grounds that the war has been won against the radical terrorist group known as ISIS.

While conceding that the ISIS-controlled Caliphate has been destroyed, Graham declared on Fox and Friends on Monday morning that “the biggest lie being told by the administration is that ISIS has been defeated.

“This whole thing with the whistle blower is a political setup,” Graham said, alluding to the Ukrainian call that is now Democrats’ grounds for impeachment proceedings. “I like President Trump. I’ve tried to help him. This, to me, is just unnerving to its core. To say to the American people that ISIS is destroyed in Syria is just not true.”

This is the latest chapter in a long-simmering, defense and foreign policy feud between Graham — who believes the United States has a role to play in maintaining piece and stability overseas — and Trump — who campaigned in 2016 on a promise to do away with “endless wars” and doesn’t see a need for America to stay involved in prolonged engagements overseas.

“The campaign is over,” Graham said when a Fox News host asked whether the senator should be surprised that Trump would take this action. “I expect the American president to do what’s in our national security interests. It’s never in our national security interests to abandon an ally who has helped us fight ISIS. It is never in our national security interests to create conditions for the reemergence of ISIS.”

Late last year, Trump announced his plans to authorize an immediate, full-scale withdrawal of U.S. troops from the Syria region. The announcement rattled Graham, who argued the move would be seen as a breach of trust with the Kurdish allies who have been fighting in the region alongside U.S. troops against ISIS, which still poses a threat on the ground — and, in turn, to the United States.

Trump ultimately backed off the decision. Graham said he “woke up this morning” to the news that the plan, months later, appeared to be back on.

In previous disagreements over policy, Graham — a staunch Trump ally — has sought to attribute certain decisions made by the president to bad advice from advisers rather than suggest the president himself was at fault.

Strikingly, during the Fox News interview Monday, Graham said he would be “shocked” if Trump was encouraged by his national security team to take this action.

“This impulsive decision by the president has undone all the gains we’ve made (and) thrown the region into chaos,” Graham added.

Graham separately tweeted he was seeking out time for a phone call with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss the matter and would introduce a resolution of disapproval in the U.S. Senate to condemn the decision.

