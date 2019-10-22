SC’s Clyburn rebukes Trump for comparing impeachment to ‘lynching’

After President Donald Trump said the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into his conduct was a “lynching,” South Carolina’s U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the third ranking Democrat in the House, issued a damning response.

“So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here — a lynching. But we will WIN!”

Clyburn, the House of Representatives’ majority whip, appeared on CNN shortly after, where he was asked about Trump’s tweet.

“That is one word that no president ought to apply to himself,” said Clyburn, a former civil rights activist who was arrested multiple times for protesting.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Columbia Democrat said he was offended by Trump’s use of the term “lynching.”

“I’m a southern politician. I’m a product of the South. I know the history of that word,” Clyburn said. “That is a word that we ought to be very, very careful about using.”

Clyburn compared Trump’s rhetoric to that of past presidents who have faced impeachment or similar scrutiny.

“Andrew Johnson never would have described what was happening to him this way and, certainly, Bill Clinton didn’t, nor did (Richard) Nixon,” Clyburn said. “So, this president is hopefully, an anomaly.”

Sen. Tim Scott, a South Carolina Republican, struck a softer note.

“There’s no question that the impeachment process is the closest thing to a political death row trial, so I get his absolute rejection of the process,” Scott said. “I wouldn’t use the word ‘lynching.’”

On the other hand, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham supported Trump’s comparison of the impeachment hearings to a “lynching.”

“This is a lynching in every sense,” Graham said.

The statement comes days before Trump is scheduled to visit a historically black college in Columbia. At Benedict College on Friday, Trump will participate in a forum on criminal justice reform.

Trump has been facing possible impeachment since Sept. 24, after a whistleblower reported hearing about a call between the president and his Ukrainian counterpart. During the call, Trump asked for Ukrainian officials to launch an investigation into Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

The White House later released an unofficial transcript of the call, saying claims that the president withheld military aid from the region to use as leverage to ask for the investigation were not factual.

Later, though, Trump’s Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney — a former congressman from South Carolina — said during a press conference that Trump did, in fact, expect to get something in exchange for the aid.

“Get over it,” Mulvaney said. “There’s going to be political influence in foreign policy.”

Mulvaney later tried to walk back his statements.

House officials have interviewed several individuals involved in the call and with American-Ukrainian diplomacy.