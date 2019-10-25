Trump visit to SC black college ‘inappropriate,’ protesters outside of speech say

When Benedict College sophomore Nia Byas heard that President Donald Trump would be speaking at her college, the 20-year-old said she was upset, but her displeasure soon morphed into determination.

“I couldn’t live with myself if I stayed in my dorm,” Byas said. “I can’t complain and sit around and not do anything.”

“No more Trump” sign in hand, Byas joined hundreds of protesters in Columbia Friday afternoon to oppose the president’s trip to the historically black college in Columbia.

Opponents and supporters of Trump gathered on the streets around Benedict’s campus Friday afternoon. The demonstrations sparked some shouting matches between the groups, but the gatherings were mostly peaceful.

“We were here to be supportive, not combative,” S.C. GOP spokesman Joe Jackson said.

Trump was invited to South Carolina to participate in a criminal justice forum at Benedict College Friday afternoon. The president talked about the affects of his administration’s First Step Act, a law that resulted in the release of thousands of inmates from federal facilities.

He also received the Bipartisan Justice Award, awarded by the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center, the organization in charge of this week’s symposium at Benedict that also will feature 10 Democratic hopefuls.

But Byas believes Trump was not there to help students or residents of South Carolina.

“It’s inappropriate for him to visit a black institute. He knows nothing about social justice,” Byas said. “I feel like he’s just here to antagonize us.”

Benedict sophomore Nia Byas said she thought it is "inappropriate" for Trump to visit a historically black college. "I feel like he is just here to antagonize us." pic.twitter.com/QjgpVw0TRO — Emily Bohatch (@emilybohatch) October 25, 2019

The sentiment shared by many protesters was that Trump’s visit to a historically black college, or HBCU, and a city with nearly as many African Americans as white residents was inappropriate and clumsily staged.

“It’s extremely hypocritical of the organization to create this opportunity for him to come down and make it appear that the African American community supports him,” S.C. Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson said.

Three protests totaling about 500 people hit Columbia streets Friday afternoon, converging at Benedict College at various points throughout the day.

One protest formed at 2020 presidential hopeful U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign headquarters on Blanding Street at about 12:30 p.m.

As dozens of protesters met up, event organizer Perry Bradley with Building Better Communities — a group focused on improving police relationships with communities — criticized forum organizers and White House officials for limiting who would be allowed to see Trump speak.

“I might like something you say, but if you’re not willing to talk to people, how can I find out?” Bradley said.

Benedict students who gathered to protest said they were displeased that Trump was headed to their campus.

“HBCUs are always used as a platform to go against the black agenda,” said Benedict student Elise Cornelison.

Friday’s forum was invitation-only, with the White House reserving half of the tickets for guests of the administration. Seven Benedict students attended. Blocking students from freely attending the event was a common frustration aired Friday.

As Trump landed across town at Eagle Aviation at Columbia Metropolitan Airport, protesters began amassing at 2020 presidential hopeful Cory Booker’s campaign office on Taylor Street. The march was organized by the S.C. Democratic Party.

Army veteran Norm Zimmer, of Indian Land near Charlotte, was one of the first protesters on the scene. Wearing a “Veterans against tre45on” shirt, Zimmer said he made the trek down to the state capital to protest Trump’s removal of troops from Syria, which left Kurdish forces at the mercy of Turkish troops.

“I consider Trump a traitor,” Zimmer said. “What he did to the Kurds is a complete betrayal.”

As 150 to 200 gathered on the corner of Taylor Street and Two Notch Road holding posters reading “Donald Trump is a National Disgrace,” “Dump Trump,” and “Impeach,” drivers passing on the busy roads honked their horns and cheered on the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Protesters chanted “Trump is a traitor” as Deborah Breedlove passed out bright peach shirts that read “Impeach.” The shirt was later donned by Democratic Party Chairman Robertson.

“Impeachment is evident,” the Irmo resident said. “People need to be reminded to support impeachment and to vote.”

Meanwhile, Trump supporters gathered outside of Benedict College to see the president’s motorcade. Abigail Blue, 19, traveled from North Carolina to get a glimpse of the president’s car.

Wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat that she jokes she takes everywhere and a Trump flag draped over her shoulders, Blue said she stayed outside of the college to “engage in conversation” with protesters in the area.

“Right now, the country seems deeply divided,” she said.

Mary Anne Oliver of Fairfield County came to Benedict to say “thank you” to President Trump.

“I’m very happy with this president,” she said. “Business, investment, jobs, that’s what I voted for. In Fairfield, there are people who just sit under a tree and don’t have jobs. Now we’ve got business coming in.”

If you haven’t gotten what you want out of Trump yet, Oliver added, “you will in the next four years.”

About 100 people gathered at Columbia Metropolitan Airport to greet the president. They were chatty and giddy. One woman donned American flag-printed leggings.

In Columbia, about 250 Trump supporters gathered on the closed portion of Harden Street in front of the college, Jackson, the GOP spokesman, said.

At about 1:30 p.m., protesters in a march organized by 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer’s campaign arrived at Benedict College. Some protesters and Trump supporters mingled, shouting their different views over the din of pro-impeachment chants.

The crowd gathered outside of the college stayed peaceful, and there were no major incidents, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said.

On Taylor Street, Robertson and Columbia City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine gave speeches, rallying protesters against Trump.

“If you’re coming for a photo op ... then you should not be here,” Isaac Devine said.

Gathering party supporters, Robertson led hundreds about three blocks down the street to the Benedict College entrance.

As protesters rounded the corner, Trump supporter Will Lane, of Lexington, stood in front of the advancing march. Smoking a cigar and carrying a Trump flag, Lane stood in front of a protester while she yelled into a megaphone.

From Harden St pic.twitter.com/zehFuLE0Sy — Emily Bohatch (@emilybohatch) October 25, 2019

The stand-off ended when the group of Democratic protesters decided to continue walking around Lane.

Lane said he came out to support Trump, who he backs because of the president’s tax reform bill, which he says landed him a larger tax refund this year.

“I was wishing (Trump’s speech) was more open to the public than it was,” Lane, who has been to two Trump rallies, said.

Lane was one of the few Trump supporters who remained after the motorcade entered the college campus. The few Trump supporters left engaged in mostly civil discussions with protesters.

Protesters milled about in front of Benedict College, filling most of the sidewalk on Harden Street. At one point, Benedict College students leaned out of a dorm window, blasting an anti-Trump song. Protesters danced and sang along to the lyrics.

Students blast music to the protesters from their dorm window pic.twitter.com/kFVDeXZ01g — Emily Bohatch (@emilybohatch) October 25, 2019

As Trump finished speaking inside of the historically black college, protesters dissipated from the sidewalks outside, vowing to regroup in front of the S.C. State House.

Bristow Marchant and Jeff Wilkinson contributed to this story