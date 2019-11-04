Elizabeth Warren to return to South Carolina as support in early voting states grows

As she jockeys for the position of front-runner for the 2020 Democratic nomination in several early voting states, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will visit South Carolina this week.

Warren is scheduled to speak about environmental issues and education during stops Friday and Saturday in Orangeburg and Clarendon counties

The weekend will kick off Friday as Warren participates in an environmental justice forum at South Carolina State University. The event will be hosted by the National Black Caucus of State Legislators and will last from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Warren will appear at the historically black college alongside fellow presidential hopefuls U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, businessman Tom Steyer and author Marianne Williamson, according to the event’s website.

Saturday, Warren will participate in an education forum in Summerton. The event will be held at 11 a.m. at Scott’s Branch Middle School, according to a statement from the S.C. Democratic Party.

At 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Warren will hold a town hall at Goose Creek High School, according to a statement from her campaign.

In the last month, Warren has consistently claimed the No. 2 spot in South Carolina specific polls, falling short of former Vice President Joe Biden. A Monmouth Poll released in late October showed 16% of S.C. Democratic votersfavoring her.

Warren last campaigned in South Carolina Oct. 27, when she participated in a criminal justice forum held at Benedict College.