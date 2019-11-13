SC’s Clyburn targets Scott’s anti-poverty plan, aims to ax benefits for rich investors

South Carolina’s most powerful Democrat is taking aim at legislation championed by one of his Republican colleagues, promising to tighten up an anti-poverty program that he says disproportionately benefits rich investors.

U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, announced Wednesday he will file legislation to restructure the Opportunity Zones program that was introduced and championed by U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-North Charleston.

The program was a part of the massive 2017 tax reform law that provided millions of dollars in tax breaks to help develop low-income areas across the country; the opportunity zones clause was championed by U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, a member of South Carolina’s congressional delegation and the Senate’s only black Republican.

The program offers incentives for economic development in the country’s poorest areas, including parts of South Carolina. It allows investors to sell their investments and avoid paying a capital gains tax if they use the proceeds to benefit opportunity zones.

But opponents of the program claim loopholes in the law lead to gentrification and disproportionately benefit rich investors as they descend into areas to build luxury apartments and other high dollar investments. An investigation by The New York Times showed that much of the money pouring into investment zones goes to expensive housing, hotels, student housing and storage facilities that require few employees.

“From the start, I’ve raised concerns that the Opportunity Zone incentive would turn out to be a tax credit for rich investors with limited benefits for low-income communities,” Clyburn said, according to a statement. “This program needs to be tweaked if it is to accomplish its stated purchase, and this legislation makes the necessary reforms to ensure it is making an impact in the communities that need investments the most.”

Efforts to reach Scott’s office for comment Wednesday morning were unsuccessful.

Clyburn’s bill, which was introduced Wednesday with Democratic U.S. Reps. Alma Adams of North Carolina and Lacy Clay of Missouri, would eliminate incentives for investments in projects like stadiums, casinos, parking lots and luxury apartments.

Clyburn’s legislation also would allow only low-income areas to be designated opportunity zones.

“Initially, this unique program showed significant potential to re-energize our communities, but I remain concerned that without the necessary guardrails there is little to no guarantee the program will benefit our constituents in the selected opportunity zones,” Adams said, according to the statement. “My district of Charlotte-Mecklenburg is home to 17 opportunity zones and the underserved residents in those communities deserve the intended vision of economic revitalization, job creation, and sustainable investment.”