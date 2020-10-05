Having voting problems in South Carolina? Let us know so we can investigate

With voting underway in South Carolina, The State newspaper is seeking input from voters on any problems that arise when they cast their ballots by mail, in person or at the polls on Nov. 3.

To ensure we’re up to speed on any voting-related complications and able to convey them to our readers in a timely fashion, The State is partnering with ProPublica through its Electionland project this election season.

Electionland, a collaborative journalism project that harnesses resources from newsrooms across the country to document voting impediments in the 2020 elections, has launched a tip line for voters to report obstacles they encounter while attempting to cast their ballots this year.

Problems that our readers can report include, but are not limited to, voter registration and absentee ballot delivery issues, COVID-19 concerns, long lines, harassment at the polls, ballot design problems, broken voting machines and voter ID issues.

If you’d like to participate and let us know how your voting experience goes, please sign up via any of the following methods and help us bring attention to the problems that may be interfering with voting in South Carolina.

Those who sign up before they vote will get a message on Election Day to ask how the voting experience went.

To sign up via:

SMS: Text the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).

WhatsApp: Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 1-850-909-8683.

Facebook Messenger: Go to m.me/electionland.

You can also complete the form below to share your voting experience with us so we can investigate.

