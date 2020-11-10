SC Senate’s top Democrat Nikki Setzler stepping down from leadership role

Nikki Setzler, one of the longest-serving South Carolina senators who had led his minority party in the state Senate for eight years, told his Democratic colleagues on Monday that he will not run again for the leadership role.

“After serving for eight years as minority leader of the South Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus, Sen. Setzler will not seek reelection in that capacity,” Antjuan Seawright, a political advisor to the caucus and Setzler, said in a statement Tuesday. “However, he will remain committed to being a bipartisan consensus builder in the Senate and working on behalf of his constituents and the people of South Carolina. Sen. Setzler is also dedicated to fostering a new generation of leadership within the caucus, and will offer his continued counsel and guidance moving forward.”

The news comes a week after the S.C. Republican Party flipped three Democratic-held seats, gaining more control in the Senate.

The news was first reported Tuesday by political website FITS News.

State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, said the news of the Lexington Democrat is “not at all” a shock after Democrats lost three seats Tuesday night, diminishing its power in the Capitol’s upper chamber.

“Sen. Setzler has served the state of South Carolina and the minority party extremely well,” Kimpson said. “We’ve been able to take ideas on behalf of the working-class people of our state, including our poorest citizens, and make them law. ... Due to Setzler’s shrewd navigation with the moderate Republicans, and, of course all of the Democratic members, as we go forward, we need to select a leader from a different generation who is more in touch with the soul of what we see happening in states like Georgia and other areas of the country where the Democrats are expanding the participants of their party.”

Kimpson told The State he has no interest in running for the leadership position.

But he did mention he has heard there’s interest from Democratic state Sens. Brad Hutto, of Orangeburg; Margie Bright Matthews, of Jasper; John Scott, of Richland; and potentially Gerald Malloy, of Darlington.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

