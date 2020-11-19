Retiring SC senator hired as advisor to firm that lobbies state government for clients

A former South Carolina state senator is joining Nexsen Pruet to serve as an adviser for the law firm’s Public Policy and Governmental Affairs Group, which lobbies state government on behalf of clients.

Former Sen. Paul Campbell, who represented parts of Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties since 2007, will begin his work at the firm on Dec. 1, according to a statement from Nexsen Pruet.

“I’m excited to get back into private industry,” Campbell said in a statement. “I can now combine my understanding of the legislative process with my private industry experience to help serve others.”

South Carolina has a prohibition on lawmakers working as lobbyists within one year of leaving office, but that limitation does not extend to advisers.

Campbell joins a long list of former public officials in the state — including a former Columbia mayor, governor and many ex-state legislators — who’ve found careers with the companies and entities that lobby their former colleagues.

Campbell is leaving the State House after not seeking reelection this year. During his time at the State House, he served on several committees, including the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, the Ethics Committee the Finance Committee and the Joint Committee on Bond Review and many more.

Campbell also served as the executive director and CEO for the Charleston County Aviation Authority from 2013 to 2020. In that position, his duties included overseeing operations of the Charleston International Airport.

“We are honored that the Senator is bringing his talent and acumen to Nexsen Pruet,” Nexsen Pruet Board Chair Leighton Lord said in a statement. “Paul is the kind of leader who knows how to get things done, and when I think of his accomplishments, Boeing’s facility in North Charleston immediately comes to mind.”

Campbell isn’t the only legislator to move into the private sector in recent years — going through the so-called revolving door when they’re hired for adviser and advocacy positions that want to benefit from their connections in and knowledge of the inner workings of state government.

In Oct. 2019, former S.C. House Majority Leader Jim Merrill, of Berkeley County, took a job as director of business development with Tompkins, Thompson and Brown, a lobbying and communications firm based in Columbia whose principals include two other former legislators.

Some other recent examples of state legislators becoming lobbyists or advisers include former Reps. Kenny Bingham, of Lexington; Andy Patrick, of Beaufort; and Mike Ryhal, of Horry.

Other prominent former S.C. public officials also are lobbyists, including former Columbia Mayor Bob Coble, who works for Nexsen Pruet, and former S.C. Gov. Jim Hodges, who lobbies on behalf of energy giant Dominion Energy.