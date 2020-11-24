SC Gov. McMaster calls on Dominion to withdraw proposed electricity rate increase

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday called on one of the state’s major electricity providers to withdraw its request to increase rates on more than 700,000 customers.

In a statement, McMaster pushed back, saying Dominion Energy’s “rate increase request was ill-timed while customers are struggling to ‘keep their lights on’ during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Virginia-based utility filed an application back in August to increase its rates to about 7.7%, a monthly increase of $9.68 for the average residential customer which would come out to an average monthly bill of $131.99, up from $122.31 a month.

Dominion’s request is scheduled to be heard by the state’s Public Service Commission in January.

“A sizable rate increase at this difficult time would impose an unexpected and untenable burden on many South Carolinians,” McMaster said in a statement. “I simply cannot support Dominion’s application to increase its rates as South Carolinians continue to confront myriad challenges related to COVID-19.”

McMaster also threatened to take action of Dominion doesn’t rescind the request it sent to the Public Service Commission.

“In the event that Dominion plans to proceed with seeking the PSC’s approval of its requested rate increase, please know that I will ask the PSC to reject Dominion’s application in its current form,” McMaster said in a statement.

McMaster’s demand that Dominion rescind its application follows push back from customers this month.

At a PSC hearing this month, customers argued that the increase would put an increased burden on families already financially struggling due to COVID-19.

“Between the doctor, bank fees and utility increases, it is getting hard to live,” said Cynthia Jordan, an Elgin retiree. “We were told Dominion would not increase rates, and now they are. It makes it hard to live on a fixed income.”

The change would impact about 753,000 customers in South Carolina, according to the Office of Regulatory Staff.

The Office of Regulatory Staff issued its own recommendations, which it released in a report Tuesday, which adjusted that rate change to an average increase of just one cent a month.

Customers will be able to testify about the potential rate change during meetings on Jan. 5 and 7.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.