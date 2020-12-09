SC AG Wilson joins Texas in bid in US Supreme Court to overthrow Biden election

Republican S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson has joined with Texas in an unprecedented effort by 16 other attorneys general to try to help Texas in its bid to overturn the results of President-elect Joe Biden’s decisive Nov. 3 popular election.

“Regardless of your ideological beliefs, we must all agree that free and fair elections are the keystone of democracy,” said Wilson, the state’s top lawyer, in a press release.

“Our Constitution’s election clauses must be followed, and the Constitution must be a guiding light for fair elections to continue to take place. Our values and the rule of law are worth defending.”

It was unclear what Wilson was referring to when he mentioned “fair elections” in his press release.

Despite numerous claims, all of them so far baseless, that cheating gave Biden his victory, no one has proven any massive voting fraud in any state in the Nov. 3 election. Overall, Biden beat Trump by some 7 million votes — one of the largest margins of any presidential candidate ever.

Trump claims he has won, refuses to concede defeat, and his supporters are waging what experts have described as a massive public relations misinformation campaign pushing the baseless claims of fraud on social media, the scale of which has rarely, if ever, been seen in America.

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Richland, a former S.C. Democratic Party chairman and Biden supporter, said, “I’m disappointed with our attorney general. With the limited resources of his office, he has chosen to get involved in what is clearly not a South Carolina issue. Obviously this is prompted by naked partisan politics rather than a quest for justice. And it is obviously a fruitless effort.”

Other states recognize Biden’s win

Despite efforts by Trump allies, Biden’s popular vote victory has been repeatedly recognized as legitimate by numerous state and federal courts, as well as dozens of election officials, in various battleground states, including Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Moreover, various states have held recounts — Georgia, for example, had three recounts — and in various states voting practices have been scrutinized but no evidence of massive election fraud or irregularities has been found. Biden won Georgia and its 16 electoral votes by some 12,000 votes.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court turned down without explanation a motion by Pennsylvania allies to overturn Biden’s election. When the Supreme Court turns down a case without explanation, it basically means that there was no issue for the high court to resolve. The Pennsylvania request was an an appeal from a lower court that had, in effect, upheld Biden’s victory. Biden won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes by more than 80,000 votes.

During his four years, Trump had nominated and had placed on the U.S. Supreme Court three of its current nine justices, including two this year. But as Tuesday’s Supreme Court denial showed, none of Trump’s three justices or any of their colleagues have shown any sign of getting involved in reversing his loss.

Already, state and federal judges in a half-dozen battleground states have thrown out some 50 lawsuits that alleged voter fraud in various battleground states that Biden won by decisive margins. All of the lawsuits alleging fraud were deemed without merit — either on the law, or the facts, or both, according to numerous news media accounts.

What does Texas lawsuit claim?

In the amicus, or friend of the court, brief that Wilson signed on to, the attorneys general are joining with Texas to ask the Supreme Court to hear a legal complaint by Texas in which it questions Biden’s victories in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Texas must get permission from the Supreme Court to have its case heard.

Courts in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia have already dismissed as unproven numerous lawsuits alleging fraud.

A central feature of the Texas legal action before the high court is that it raises questions about voting by mail in those four states and whether those states’ Legislatures were denied their constitutional role in overseeing voting by mail.

In each of those states, the Texas motion alleges, “protections that responsible actors had recommended for decades to guard against fraud and abuse in voting by mail” had been removed.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is a Republican and longtime Trump ally.

Wilson has often used his office to join with other conservative attorneys general in their legal fights for hot button political issues such as abortion, immigration or gun rights. But Wilson’s alignment with conservatives in a bid to overthrow a national presidential election represents an entry into a new sphere of activity for him.