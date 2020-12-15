Chief of SC’s Medicaid agency stepping down, Gov. McMaster says

S.C. Health and Human Services Department

Gov. Henry McMaster announced Tuesday that Joshua Baker, head of the state’s Health and Human Services Department, will step down.

Baker’s resignation is effective Jan. 11, the governor said.

“Director Baker has served our state with distinction in several capacities for nearly a decade, and he will leave the Department of Health and Human Services better than it was when he arrived,” the governor said in a statement.

“Over the past three years, he has simultaneously prioritized the health of South Carolinians and the financial health of our state as a whole. His leadership and expertise have served our people well and will be missed.”

No reason for Baker’s department was provided, but the governor said it wasn’t performance related.

Baker has led the state agency responsible for handling the state’s Medicaid services since McMaster tapped him for the job back in November 2017, a promotion from Baker’s previous role as the agency’s director of operations. Before, Baker was former Gov. Nikki Haley’s deputy chief of staff for budget and policy, helping to craft Haley’s executive budgets.

In a statement then, McMaster said Baker’s “top-level policy expertise, combined with his medical experience, makes him uniquely qualified for this post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.