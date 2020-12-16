Longtime SC Democratic Party icon and professor Don Fowler has died

Former Democratic National Chairman, Don Fowler, left, and his attorney, James Hamilton, sit before the Senate Committee on Governmental Affairs Tuesday , Sept. 9,1997, in Washington. The committee is investigating campaign fund raising. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette)

Don Fowler, longtime icon and master of South Carolina Democratic Party politics, has died at his home in Columbia.

He was 85.

The death of Fowler was confirmed by state Democratic Party executive chair Trav Robertson.

Fowler served as Chair of the SC Democratic Party for nine years from 1971 to 1980. In 1988, he served as, as CEO of the Democratic National Convention held in Atlanta that nominated Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis for president. During the presidency of Bill Clinton, in 1995 and 1996, Fowler served as Chair of the Democratic National Committee..

Fowler, a tall, lanky man who was known for being unflappable, erudite and helpful, was also a longtime political science professor at the University of South Carolina, where he was revered by generations of students.

“He was always willing to help people, especially young people,” Robertson said. “At the beginning of every course, he learned about each of his students and put down the information on an index card so he would know something about them.”

Fowler, who was born in Spartanburg and was a Wofford graduate where he majored in psychology, also taught at The Citadel.

Fowler began teaching at the University of South Carolina in 1964, where he continued as an adjunct professor of American Politics in the Department of Political Science, according to The Citadel’s web site.

Fowler served for 30 years in the United States Army as an active duty officer and reservist. He retired in 1987. He is a member of the Washington Street United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

