SC’s Tim Scott won’t support GOP-led attempt to overturn Biden win in 2020 election

South Carolina’s U.S. Sen. Tim Scott said Tuesday that he will not support his Republican colleagues’ attempt to overturn the Electoral College certification that gave President-Elect Joe Biden his win in November.

“As I read the Constitution, there is no constitutionally viable means for the Congress to overturn an election wherein the states have certified and sent their Electors,” the North Charleston native and Senate’s sole Black Republican said. “Some of my colleagues believe they have found a path, and while our opinions differ, I do not doubt their good intentions to take steps towards stamping out voter fraud.”

Scott said he disagrees with his colleagues’ decision both “in principle and in practice.”

“For their theory to work, (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats would have to elect Donald Trump president rather than Joe Biden. That it is not going to happen, not today or any other day,” Scott said.

For days, Scott had stayed silent on his Wednesday plans, instead focusing on Georgia where Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue are in a neck-and-neck battle to win their Senate seats to help Republicans reclaim the majority.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a vocal ally of President Donald Trump who traveled with the president to north Georgia for a rally Monday night, said last week Republican-led efforts to change the election results have “zero chance of becoming a reality.”

Congress will start its hours-long debate Wednesday after dozens of House and Senate Republicans say they’ll object to results.

Biden is, however, set to be certified despite Trump’s peddling of unsubstantiated allegations of widespread voter fraud in key battleground states.

So far, four of South Carolina’s House Republicans say they will object to the results.

Myrtle Beach’s Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Rice said Monday he had not made his decision.

But freshman House Rep. Nancy Mace, of Charleston, who gave Republicans back control of a House seat lost in 2018 to former Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham, joined a group of lawmakers to say she she will not object to the results.