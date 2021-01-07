Trump demanded loyalty. SC Republican Nancy Mace won’t give it to him anymore.

Republican Nancy Mace talks to supporters during her election night party Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Mace is running in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. (AP Photo/Mic Smith) AP

Republican Nancy Mace did not hesitate Thursday when asked if she still believed in President Donald Trump, the man she helped elect in 2016.

“No, I don’t,” the South Carolina Congresswoman said in an interview with The State newspaper. “I can’t condone the rhetoric from yesterday, where people died and all the violence. These were not protests. This was anarchy.”

It was a stunning departure for Mace, a freshman member of Congress whose own political rise is tied to Trump’s presidency.

After an unsuccessful U.S. Senate bid in 2014 against U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, Mace worked as coalitions director and field director for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign from September 2015 until August 2016. Federal documents show she banked $43,000 for the work she did across the seven states of California, Indiana, Texas, Nebraska, Ohio, Wisconsin and South Carolina.

In 2017, she returned to the political arena as a candidate when she mounted a run in a special election for a State House seat. During that race, her campaign website featured an image of her standing next to Trump. She is smiling. He is giving the camera a thumbs-up.

And when she entered the 2020 race for Charleston’s seat in Congress in June 2019, she highlighted her time working for Trump in her first campaign video. Trump would go on to tweet his support of her four times: Twice after Mace easily secured her party’s nomination in June and two times more in October as the election neared.

Now, Mace said, things have changed.

After a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a futile effort to try and overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, Mace has had enough.

Mace said she barricaded herself inside her D.C. office during the attack. Fearing that Trump supporters she had seen staying at her hotel might target her after she voted to certify the electoral votes, Mace said she decided to sleep in her office that night.

She said her children keep texting her asking if the protesters are gone.

As she talked about the impact Wednesday’s deadly insurrection had not only on democracy, but on the Republican Party and its members, Mace’s voice began to shake.

“My anger not only stems from the violence last night, where four people died and people were injured, but everything (Trump) accomplished during the last four years of his presidency. That legacy has now been wiped out. It is gone, and we have to start over from scratch,” Mace said, noting that Republicans will be the minority party in both congressional chambers during at least the first two years of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidency.

“We now have lost the Senate. We did that on our own accord. We did it to ourselves, and we reap what we sow. The rhetoric has got to stop,” Mace continued. “That is one of the main reasons that we lost people within our party. We lost independents. We lost moderates. We lost centrist Republicans. We lost Republicans who voted for a Democrat for the first time in their life this cycle.”

Mace’s distancing from Trump is sure to make waves in South Carolina, a state that voted for Trump in both 2016 and 2020. In her own 1st Congressional District, Mace estimates Trump got 5 percentage points more than she did.

Political watchers in South Carolina, an early voting state known for its historic influence on Republican presidential politics, say Mace’s decision could raise her profile quickly in Washington.

Scott Huffmon, a Winthrop University political scientist and leader of the Winthrop Poll, said Mace is making a savvy political bet while also recognizing the changing political forces in her coastal district, which in 2018 elected a Democrat to Congress for the first time in decades.

“She basically comes across as the professional surfer who kicks out of the wave right before it crashes. She rode the Trump wave to her own success and supported him. She kicked out of that wave right when it came time to put in the challenge to the results,” Huffmon said.

Huffmon continued, “In the 1st District, which is becoming more purple than it has been, she’s basically set herself up to be somebody who was faithful in a way that Republicans demanded she be to get the nomination, but also is somebody who can now say, ‘When I saw what was going on and what Trump did, I stepped away.’”

Mace was the only Republican House member of South Carolina’s Washington delegation who voted to certify the electoral votes early Thursday morning.

Rather than being seen as someone who stands alone in her party, this move could help Mace stand out.

“This sets her up as her own woman, which has been her brand ever since she was the first woman to ever graduate from The Citadel,” Huffmon said.

Charleston County Republican Party Chairman Maurice Washington is less sure.

He watched Mace’s congressional campaign, taking mental notes when she weaved back and forth between touting her ties to Trump and dodging him. In the final weeks of her campaign, he noticed the photo of her standing next to Trump had begun to appear on her campaign materials again.

“She didn’t talk up Trump as a lot of the other primary candidates were. I kind of sensed early on that her loyalty probably would lie primarily with her constituents and less with Trump. So I’m not at all surprised,” he said. “But do I believe the Trump effect had an impact on her winning? I do believe that.”

Gerri McDaniel, a GOP leader in Myrtle Beach who worked as Trump’s state field director in 2016, also said Trump was responsible for other wins for Republicans in the Palmetto State.

Republicans who distance themselves from Trump, she warned, do so at their own peril.

“Without Mr. Trump, President Trump, there’s many people who would not have gotten elected in this state, one being the governor,” McDaniel said, citing Gov. Henry McMaster, who was the first statewide elected official in the nation to endorse Trump when he was a presidential primary candidate.

McDaniel also said she understands why Mace is distancing herself from Trump: She’s new in Congress and she’s trying to find her footing. Still, McDaniel said she has heard from many of Mace’s constituents who say they are disappointed.

“It seems to be that there are certain people that there’s no loyalty, but many people get surprised. Like the saying goes: Elephants don’t forget,” she said.

But already there are signs that Trump could be starting to fade into the background as his final days in office come to an end.

Trump, who was originally scheduled to speak at the Republican National Committee’s winter meeting Thursday night, would no longer be speaking.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley would be addressing the RNC.