Graham says mob were ‘domestic terrorists,’ president’s actions were the problem

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, called the mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday domestic terrorists.

“The first thing that stands out to me is how embarrassed and disgusted I am that the United States Capitol could be taken over by domestic terrorists while we’re in session, transferring power from one president to the other, that a band of people who are terrorists not patriots literately occupied the floor of house (and) drove the Senate from its chamber, and the question for the country is how could that happen,” Graham said during an afternoon press conference in Washington.

Graham said Trump’s statements during the Save America Rally did not help the situation, and called the day a “self-inflicted wound.”

“The president needs to understand that his actions were the problem, not the solution, that the rally yesterday was unseemly, got out of hand. And a good friend of mine Rudy Giuliani did not help,” Graham said.

This story will be updated.