From teacher pay bumps to prison upgrades, here’s what SC Gov. McMaster’s budget asks

Teachers would receive a pay bump next school year, but not as much as previously has been proposed by the governor.

On Friday, Gov. Henry McMaster proposed reinstating annual step increases for teachers, which are annual pay bumps associated with their years of experience. The step increases were frozen this year because COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the economy and put a dent in the amount of new recurring dollars coming into the state.

McMaster, however, left out of his proposal this year an across the board increase for teachers. Last year McMaster proposed a $3,000 across the board teacher pay raise to bring South Carolina into the top half of the country in teacher pay.

“We can’t spend money we don’t have. We’re being cautious,” McMaster said to reporters on Friday.

But the governor’s office said simply there isn’t enough money available this year.

“I remain committed to this investment toward attracting and retaining talented teachers for our classrooms,” McMaster said in his executive budget.

McMaster on Friday rolled out his annual budget request which includes money for law enforcement raises, expanded full-day 4-year-old kindergarten and school resource officers and nurses at schools.

Last year, the state Legislature did not pass a spending plan, instead opting to keep spending levels the same as the 2019-2020 budget year.

The governor proposed expanding full-day 4-year-old kindergarten into every school district in the state. He proposed setting aside $48 million to ensure up to 20,000 low-income students have access to 4K.

“This expansion will allow parents to choose the public, private or for-profit childcare provider that best suits their child’s educational needs,” McMaster said.

McMaster also proposed putting aside $29 million to make sure every school has a school resource officer and nurse on campus, as well as access to a mental health counselor.

Out of the roughly 1,250 schools in the state, about 300 schools don’t have a school resource officer, and about 125 only have a part-time officer, according to the governor’s office.

Around the state, 79 schools in the state do not have a nurse, and 32 schools only have a part-time nurse.

McMaster also proposed spending $100 million to replace all remaining Common Core textbooks in the state.

He set aside $80 million for public college and technical students in financial need grants for those who qualify for federal need grants. The amount would be doubled for students at private schools or historically Black colleges and universities.

McMaster proposed setting aside $37 million for workforce scholarships to expand job retraining programs, as well as $176 million to address deferred maintenance at colleges and universities.

McMaster has proposed $13 million in pay increases at state law enforcement agencies, but agency directors would have the ability to divvy that money out how they see fit, the governor’s office said.

Also, the governor’s budget also would allow the Department of Corrections to address almost $100 million in infrastructure upgrades needed to increase security.

Preparing for any possible economic downturn also is in the governor’s proposal.

McMaster wants $500 million in the budget set aside into the state’s reserves in case of another economic slow down.

“By saving this money instead of spending it — something that has served our state well this year — we will be prepared for any future economic uncertainties, should they arise,” McMaster said.

McMaster again called for the state to stop taxing retirement and pension income for military and first responders. The move would cost about $19 million and is being proposed in order to remain a military friendly state. This renewed call comes as there is fear Parris Island may be on the chopping block — a fear the state’s legisaltive delegation has said is unfounded.

“The decision-makers at the Department of Defense take note of such actions or lack of them as they weigh decisions on base closures, realignment and new missions for America’s military,” McMaster wrote. “Our state’s military installations are at risk, like all others. It is past time for the General Assembly to act on this issue.”