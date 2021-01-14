SC ‘fetal heartbeat’ abortion ban clears first hurdle in the Senate

A so-called “fetal heartbeat” abortion ban, which would stop most abortions once a fetal heart beat can be detected by an ultrasound at around the six week mark, took its first steps to becoming South Carolina law Thursday.

The bill passed through a Senate’s Medical Affairs subcommittee — made up of three Republicans and two Democrats, four members being men — after hours of testimony from supporters and opponents and more than an hour of debate between senators.

Republican S.C. Sens. Richard Cash, Tom Corbin and Tom Davis voted to move the bill along, while Democratic Sens. Marlon Kimpson and Margie Bright Matthews voted against it.

The bill will head next to the full Medical Affairs Committee. If it’s agreed upon there, it will go to the Senate floor for a vote by the entire body.

Along with stopping most abortions before women may not know they’re pregnant, the bill also does not allow for exceptions in cases of rape or incest. It does, however, allow doctors to perform an abortion if the mother is at risk of death or serious physical impairment.

If a doctor does not follow the provisions of this bill, they could be charged with a felony. If convicted, they would face a $10,000 fine, two years imprisonment or both. Those who get an abortion would be immune from prosecution.

Cash, an avid anti-abortion advocate, said while this bill was what “we have to work with,” his ultimate goal is to end abortions all together.

“I just want to say that myself and many in the pro-life movement certainly have that objective in mind, the abolishing of human abortion,” the Anderson Republican said, vowing to continue to work toward that goal.

Davis, R-Beaufort, threatened to stall the bill and withdraw his support if exceptions for rape and incest weren’t added back in. Davis introduced an amendment to add those in, but initially could not get enough support to discuss the amendment.

“We’re engaging in this. It’s a balancing act. We’re weighing one set of rights against another set of rights, and that’s what makes it difficult,” Davis said. “I have to factor into that balancing act the impact to a woman who has been raped or who has conceived a child because of incest.”

“Quite frankly, if you want the bill to move out of committee and get to full Medical Affairs, I want my feelings on that considered,” Davis added.

Cash then gave his support so the committee could discuss the amendment. Cash, who does not believe in adding rape and incest exceptions to the bill, said he didn’t want to discount the experiences of someone who was raped.

“There’s nothing here that says, ‘Oh it’s not that bad,’ ” Cash said. “Nobody feels that way. It’s horrible.”

Cash said, though, the fetus should not be punished in the case of rape or incest.

Davis argued that without the exception, the price for the rape falls on the woman who has to carry and give birth to her rapist’s baby.

“We also don’t believe that killing the baby undoes the rape,” Cash countered.

Ultimately, Republican senators asked Davis to withdraw his amendment and resubmit it when the bill goes to the full committee. Davis agreed.

Adding more exceptions to the bill was not the only amendment Davis championed. He also proposed that prenatal, delivery and postnatal costs of pregnant women be covered if they do not have insurance. The program would work like Medicaid, where doctors can submit vouchers to the Department of Health and Human Services to get reimbursed for the woman’s coverage.

Republican senators asked Davis to withdraw that amendment and resubmit it to the full Medical Affairs Committee as well.

Lawmakers heard hours of testimony from the public before discussing the bill themselves. The majority of speakers spoke out against the abortion restrictions.

Anti-abortion advocates and several religious leaders spoke Wednesday against the bill, calling for protections for fetuses in the womb. They were joined by Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, who was invited to make remarks.

“The familiar and consistent argument is that abortion is about a woman’s health,” but that argument fails to take in account the mental anguish of those who choose to get abortions, Evette argued. She added that there are men and women who struggle with their decision long after the fact.

Evette called on senators to pass the bill as soon as possible.

“We will be judged by future generations for our lack of action,” Evette said. “That is why it is so important to move forward this important legislation.”

Chris Smith, the regional coordinator for the National Day of Prayer, said he “couldn’t believe” that lawmakers are still debating passing a “fetal heartbeat” bill.

“We’ve been at this for a while,” Smith said. “It’s time to get that passed.”

“I along with many others believe that life is precious, it’s sacred and it should be valued,” said Palmetto Family Council Vice President Mitch Prosser.

On the other hand, opponents of the bill argued that lawmakers shouldn’t take away a woman’s choice to get an abortion and control of her own body.

Vicki Ringer, state director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood Votes! South Atlantic, pointed out that most women don’t even know they’re pregnant before six weeks, when doctors can typically detect a fetal heartbeat.

Ringer added that this bill can have “tragic consequences” and said in some areas with tight abortion restrictions, women are criminally investigated after having a miscarriage.

“This bill says to more than half the population that you do not matter,” Ringer said.

Dr. Natalie Bingham, an OBGYN and the vice chair of the South Carolina section of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, told senators that the bill was not based on medical evidence.

Bingham added that abortions are safe, and warned that banning them could have severe consequences.

“The need and desire for women to seek an abortion will not go away if this bill is passed,” Bingham said. “These types of bills will only serve to increase the number of unsafe abortions.”

Ann Warner, the CEO of the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network, also testified against the bill, calling it “extreme and dangerous.” Warner echoed concerns that restricting abortions could lead to more unsafe abortions.

Critics of the bill who testified Thursday also questioned why the Medical Affairs Committee was taking up an abortion bill before bills focused on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

South Carolina Republicans came close during the last two-year session to passing a similar bill. But the bill stalled out as it was supposed to head to the Senate floor due to the threat of a possible Democratic filibuster.

But Senate Democrats lost seats in November, and the bill has an easier path to passage this session.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has also voiced strong support for the bill. As legislators took testimony on the bill, the governor tweeted, “It is time to vote and stand for the sanctity of life. If the General Assembly sends me the heartbeat bill, I will sign it immediately!”

If the bill were to pass during the upcoming two-year session, it would almost certainly face a court challenge. After several states passed similar legislation in 2019, they faced immediate challenges in court, keeping the legislation from going into effect.

If passed, South Carolina’s “fetal heartbeat” bill would be the first passed since the make-up of the Supreme Court significantly changed to be more conservative and the first adopted during President-elect Joe Biden’s term in office.