SC Gov. McMaster fires agency chief for contract to her husband’s employer

Amy Cofield Courtesy of State Accident Fund

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster late Monday removed the director he appointed to the State Accident Fund over a recent contract worth upwards of $600,000 that the governor said was awarded to a company that hired her husband to do the work.

McMaster called for an investigation into whether ousted director Amy Cofield played a role in directing the state agency’s funding to her husband’s employer, and in effect to him, through the contract.

Cofield’s alleged actions have been referred to the state inspector general.

In a 25-page letter to Inspector General Brian Lamkin, McMaster said his office was flagged more than once about the State Accident Fund, including allegations about a contract “in which the director’s spouse was engaged, directly or indirectly, as a project manager or third-party consultant.”

McMaster told Lamkin that Cofield on or about Jan. 26 confirmed her husband, Jimmy Terrapin, had been hired as a contractor for Lexington-based information technology and staffing firm Globalpundits and her husband was assisting as a project manager.

“These procurement actions raise significant ethical and legal questions about the conduct of employees at the State Accident Fund,” the governor said, announcing the immediate order. “In addition to removing the director immediately, I have requested that Inspector General Brian Lamkin conduct a thorough investigation to determine whether criminal violations of state law have occurred. This is key toward maintaining the public’s confidence in state government.”

A job order attached to McMaster’s letter to Lamkin says Cofield’s husband has project manager experience of more than 30 years, and it states he has managed large-scale projects for big companies worth $2 million and $3 million.

The job order was slated to start the first of January and end on Dec. 31, 2022, and states the job price for $150 per hour for no more than 4,000 hours.

Terrapin could not be reached for comment.

The department’s chief counsel, Erin Farthing, has been named acting director until the governor taps someone new, who will then have to be confirmed by the state Senate.

McMaster appointed Cofield to run the State Accident Fund in 2019.

A state agency that receives little if any media scrutiny, the State Accident Fund is responsible for workers’ compensation insurance for nearly 600 employers and 200,000 employees in the state, according to the agency website.

A University of South Carolina graduate, Cofield was a teacher before she entered law school in 1987, her bio states.

She became a contract attorney in 1991 for the State Accident Fund, which was her first workers’ compensation client, it says.

Cofield ran for state education superintendent as a “political novice” in 2014, but lost in a packed Republican primary.

Asked in The State’s questionnaire at the time whether she had ever been convicted of a crime, disciplined or faced an ethics complaint, Cofield answered, “No.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.